MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The brand presents nutrient delivery and formulation research as it develops partnerships in China and across Asia.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 64K Cellssense opens its first exhibit at the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) today, presenting its work in nutrient delivery and formulation research to professional buyers and prospective partners. The brand is exhibiting at Hall 6.1, Booth C2-05 throughout the November 5-10 event at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).Across the exhibition, international brands are presenting the technology and design behind their products. L'Oréal's“The Beauty Odyssey” features new beauty technologies and open innovation projects that connect brands with research teams and emerging businesses. Kering is also presenting craftsmanship and design across its Houses, reflecting the breadth of consumer innovation on display.Swiss Production and Formulation Research64K Cellssense's flagship product is manufactured in Switzerland. At CIIE, the team is introducing MPNutrianutrient delivery technology and its approach to formulation development, which considers ingredient selection alongside how ingredients are protected and released in a finished formulation.The brand's scientific interests also extend into biomaterials and the biology of aging. In 2025, researchers affiliated with 64K Cellssense co-authored a preclinical study in Cell Biomaterials, a Cell Press journal, with collaborators from ETH Zurich and other institutions. The study explored polyphenol-based microbeads and their interaction with dietary fats.Researchers affiliated with the brand also contributed to a 2025 review in Frontiers in Aging examining nanoengineering approaches to mitochondrial function and aging, including the challenges of translating emerging research into practical applications.Building Closer Connections in ChinaProfessional buyers can speak directly with the team about production, formulation design and the practical requirements of introducing the portfolio to local markets.64K Cellssense is inviting distributors and professional wellness partners to discuss product positioning, channel development and local market needs. The team also welcomes exchanges with research organizations on potential formulation collaborations.Through these conversations, the brand aims to better understand how consumers in China choose and use nutrition products, helping guide the next stage of its development in China and across Asia.About 64K Cellssense64K Cellssense is a Swiss-rooted longevity brand focused on nutrition research and formulation innovation. Its work includes MPNutrianutrient delivery technology and collaboration with Clinique Eden Suisse in Switzerland.

Anastasia Y.

Vitagenix Technology Limited

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64K Cellssense Opens CIIE 2026 Exhibit with a Focus on Nutrition Research News Provided By Vitagenix Technology Limited November 05, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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