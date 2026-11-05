Prohibition Pizza Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HIGH SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prohibition Pizza, a family-owned pizzeria in High Springs known for its handcrafted, New York-style pies, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. The recognition marks the third consecutive year the restaurant has earned the title, following back-to-back wins in 2024 and 2025, cementing its place as one of the state's most consistently recognized pizzerias.What sets Prohibition Pizza apart is a level of care most fast-casual pizzerias skip entirely. Every pizza starts with dough that rises for 72 hours before it reaches the oven, and meats and vegetables are sliced fresh daily rather than prepped in advance. The ingredient list stays deliberately short, with no added sugar in either the sauce or the dough, and the restaurant has built a devoted following around its expansive gluten-free menu, which has become a destination in its own right for guests with dietary restrictions.Beyond the food itself, Prohibition Pizza has built its identity around the era its name references, pairing 1920s speakeasy flair with a genuinely community-focused atmosphere. Owners Kelly and David Potter built the restaurant around their shared passion for cooking and quality ingredients, and that family-driven approach carries through to a menu that includes wine and a rotating selection of craft beers, conveniently located just across from High Springs Brewing Company, making the two businesses a natural stop for anyone spending an evening in downtown High Springs."Winning Best of Florida for the third year in a row means everything to our team," said Kelly Potter, co-owner of Prohibition Pizza. "We built this restaurant on quality ingredients and genuine hospitality, and being recognized again shows that our community continues to notice the work we put into every pizza."Looking ahead, Prohibition Pizza plans to keep building on the recipes and community relationships that have carried it through three consecutive Best of Florida wins. As the restaurant carries its 2026 Best of Florida Award forward, it continues to stand behind the philosophy printed right on its own materials: "Pizza so good it should be illegal."For more information, click here.

Prohibition Pizza

Prohibition Pizza

+1 386-433-1900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prohibition Pizza Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 05, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.