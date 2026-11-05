Canberra Corporation Announces Facility Expansion To Support Future Innovation

Expansion will increase production and assembly capabilities as the company continues investing in advanced cleaning solutions.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canberra Corporation, a third-generation, family-owned manufacturer of cleaning solutions, is expanding its Toledo facility to support new production and assembly operations. The investment reflects the company's continued commitment to innovation, advanced technology and growth within the janitorial and sanitation industry.The expansion will add approximately 10,000 square feet across three building sections, including a two-story addition, as well as a new parking lot. The additional space will enhance Canberra's operational capabilities and support the development and production of its next generation of cleaning solutions.“As a family-owned company with more than 60 years of history in Toledo, we're proud to continue investing in our operations and our future,” said B. Chase Yacko, Chief Revenue Officer of Canberra Corporation.“This expansion will give us the space and capabilities to support new technologies, strengthen our production operations and continue developing innovative cleaning solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”The expansion reinforces Canberra's longstanding commitment to Toledo and its continued investment in local operations. As the janitorial and sanitation industry evolves, the company remains focused on strengthening its capabilities, responding to changing customer needs and developing solutions that improve cleaning operations across a wide range of industries. The additional space will help position Canberra for future growth while supporting its commitment to quality, innovation and customer service.###About Canberra CorporationCanberra Corporation is a third-generation, family-owned company with more than 60 years of experience in the cleaning industry. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Canberra is a recognized leader in cleaning chemical manufacturing, product innovation and customer-driven services for the commercial, institutional, industrial and retail markets.

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Canberra Corporation Announces Facility Expansion to Support Future Innovation News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 05, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods



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