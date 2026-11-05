Akind Adds AI Event Recommendations Based On Plain-Language Requests

Simply describe what you are looking for in your own words, and the aKind algorithm will mark the best local events with a star.

The latest update to the hyper-local connection app helps users in New York and Miami find events that fit their interests, described in their own words

NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- aKind, a free app that helps people make new friends at local events, has released an update that introduces AI-powered event recommendations. Users can now describe the kind of events they are looking for in their own words, and the app highlights the best matches on its city map and in its event list. The update is now available on Android and iOS for users in New York and Miami.Finding the right event to meet people can mean scrolling through long lists sorted into fixed categories, with little sense of whether an event will actually be a good fit. That search can be especially daunting for those who have recently moved to a new city or country and are building a social circle from scratch. The new feature lets users skip the scrolling and simply say what they're in the mood for. Early users are already trying it out.“Moving to a new city means figuring out a lot from scratch: where to go, what's worth your time, and who you might get along with,” said Andrew Lagun, Product Manager of aKind.“We wanted to make that part easier. You tell the app what you like, see who else is going, and walk in already knowing who to say hi to.”How It WorksUsers open the filter on the map or in the list and write what they would like to find, for example“alcohol-free events” or“outdoor activities for beginners.” Rather than matching keywords or categories, AI looks at what each event is actually about and compares it with the request, so it can also handle details like“evening events in the city center”. It also takes into account the user's interests, past activity and whether people with high compatibility score plan to go. Matching events are marked with a star, and recommendations update daily.Before the release the team tested the feature with real-life requests. One of them read:”The most unusual event formats, focusing on culinary, history, and tech. Available on weekends and weekday evenings”.“Most people know what they enjoy, but not what the event they're looking for is actually called,” said Lagun.“Typing one sentence feels a lot more like asking a friend for a tip than setting ten filters. During testing, the app pointed me to a food tasting lecture I'd never had searched for on purpose. I learned there's such a thing as beer soup and heard a theory about how bagels made their way from Eastern Europe to New York. I'd never have known any of that if I hadn't gone.”The test also showed the team what to improve next. One of the planned changes is to display each event's language more clearly, which matters to people who have recently moved to a new country.Other changes in the update include a redesigned filter by date and event type, a clearer map with city landmarks and an event list that puts recommended and planned events at the top.How aKind Helps People Meet. Before an event, users can see who plans to attend and how compatible they are.. An AI Advisor points out what two people have in common and suggests events they could go to together.. At the event itself, users can find out who else is there.. Activity zones on the map mark where many users gather, and anyone can add an activity of their own.. Real names and exact locations stay private, and messages only come through once a chat request is accepted.AvailabilityaKind is free to download on the App Store and Google Play. More information is available at akind.About aKindaKind is a hyper-local connection app that helps people make real friends nearby, whether they have just moved to a new city or country or simply want to meet new people where they live. It combines a city map of events with compatibility matching and AI recommendations. Users' names and exact locations stay private. aKind is currently available in New York and Miami.Follow us on Instagram

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