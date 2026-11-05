Dynamic Netsoft Reports 15 Years Of Expansion In Enterprise Technology

From a Chennai R&D centre in 2011 to a global enterprise technology company, Dynamic Netsoft continues to evolve through Dynamics 365, ISV, SaaS and AI.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dynamic Netsoft Technologies has evolved from a Research and Development centre established in Chennai in 2011 into a Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions provider and Independent Software Vendor (ISV), with more than 150 professionals, six offices, and customers across 15+ countries.Since its establishment, the company has undertaken Microsoft Dynamics AX and Dynamics 365 implementations across international markets. Its software development activities cover Real Estate, Construction, payroll, treasury, investment management and related business functions.In 2026, the company's activities include Dynamics 365 services, proprietary ISV product development, SaaS solutions for Property and Facility Management, and work on AI-enabled business applications.2011–2014 | Building the FoundationDynamic Netsoft began operations in 2011 with its headquarters and R&D centre in Chennai founding team had experience in SAP, Baan and Microsoft ERP implementations, including projects in Property and Construction.In 2012, the company expanded its delivery team to support international projects 2013, it entered the Middle East through Dynamic Netsoft Arabia in Riyadh, securing Real Estate and Construction projects.By 2014, Dynamic Netsoft had expanded its Microsoft Dynamics AX business, signing 12 AX 2012 ERP projects within the year.2015–2020 | Microsoft Recognition and ISV GrowthIn 2015, Dynamic Netsoft achieved Microsoft Gold certification and Certified for Microsoft Dynamics (CfMD) recognition for its ISV products. The company later built experience across seven Microsoft Gold competency areas before Microsoft retired the former Gold and Silver membership model.In 2016, the company continued development of RealEstatePro and AXOnePay on the Microsoft platform.In 2017, Dynamic Netsoft established a partnership with Annata for automotive solutions and undertook projects in Sudan, the Maldives and the United States.In 2018, the company continued development of its ISV portfolio. By 2019, it had achieved Dynamics 365 certification and Cloud Solution Provider Tier 1 direct status, while its ISV solutions became available through Microsoft AppSource.In 2020, Dynamic Netsoft's ISV solutions achieved Microsoft co-sell readiness through the One Commercial Partner program.2021–2025 | Expanding Beyond Traditional ERPFrom 2021 onward, Dynamic Netsoft began developing SaaS products for Property and Facility Management, adding SaaS to its established Dynamics 365 and ISV business.The company's product range included RealEstatePro for property management, Bid Management and Contract Management for construction operations, AXOnePay for payroll, and applications for treasury and investment portfolio management.Its business activities included Dynamics 365 implementation services, industry-specific applications, business software products and SaaS development.2026 | Dynamic Netsoft TodayIn 2026, Dynamic Netsoft operates with more than 150 professionals across six offices and supports customers in more than 15 countries.The company provides Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation, ERP consulting, upgrades, integration, application lifecycle services and ongoing support, alongside proprietary software development.Its work covers Real Estate and Construction, as well as finance, payroll, treasury and investment management applications.During 2026, Dynamic Netsoft attained the Business Applications and Modern Work solution paths. Under Microsoft's updated customer-facing structure, these capabilities are represented through the Solutions Partner for AI Business Solutions badge.The company is developing Property and Facility Management SaaS products and assessing potential applications of AI in enterprise software and business processes.The People Behind the Journey40+ employees have received long-service recognition for their continued association with Dynamic Netsoft.Their experience spans earlier Dynamics AX implementations, Dynamics 365, cloud applications, and the current move toward AI-enabled business solutions. Employees recognised for long service have worked across Dynamics AX implementations, Dynamics 365 and cloud applications.2027 | The Next StageFor 2027, the company has identified further development of its software portfolio, Property and Facility Management SaaS, Dynamics 365 services and AI-enabled business applications as areas of focus.Planned development areas include RealEstatePro and other ISV products, Property and Facility Management SaaS, Dynamics 365 services and AI features for enterprise applications.Product development will continue across Real Estate and Construction, alongside applications for payroll, treasury, investment management and other business functions.The company also plans to continue its work in international markets, drawing on existing customer relationships and project experience across multiple regions.The company's technology portfolio now spans Dynamics AX, on-premises ERP, Dynamics 365, cloud platforms, SaaS products and AI Business Solutions.

Sirajudeen Ismail

Dynamic Netsoft Technologies

+91 89254 41117

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Dynamic Netsoft Reports 15 Years of Expansion in Enterprise Technology News Provided By Dynamic Netsoft Technologies November 05, 2026, 13:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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