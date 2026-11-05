Creatio Celebrates Award-Winning AI Solutions At Agent Arena Finale

Six-week training program helped participants develop practical Creatio AI Studio skills, with 11 teams applying their learning to build working AI agents

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio, an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together, recently announced the successful conclusion of the Agent Arena Finale, recognizing teams that turned practical AI training into award-winning solutions built with Creatio AI Studio.The Finale marked the culmination of a learning and development journey designed to help business users, developers, and partners move from exploring AI to building agents for business needs. Following a six-week training program, participants had the opportunity to apply their skills in a two-week hackathon, developing working solutions and competing for recognition across three categories.From learning AI to building working agentsThe training combined self-paced learning with live workshops and collaborative co-build sessions. Participants learned how to identify business use cases, design AI agents, configure prompts and skills, automate CRM workflows, and improve agent performance. Sessions also explored multimodal AI and building with AI Studio Twin.The broader initiative attracted more than 930 registrants from 65 countries, including Creatio customers, partners, and prospects. Nine live sessions drew between 100 and 400 attendees each, with recordings made available on demand so participants could revisit the material as they developed their solutions.The next step was to put that learning into practice. During the hackathon held in September, teams had two weeks to turn an idea into a working agent using Creatio AI Studio. Eleven teams submitted solutions across the Industry Agent, CRM Agent, and Best AI Studio Twin categories.Recognizing innovation and practical applicationEach submission was independently evaluated by five judges, with expertise spanning AI engineering, industry solutions, customer success, business growth, and training. Entries were assessed on effective use of Creatio AI Studio, weighted at 40%; innovation, at 30%; and demo delivery, at 30%.The evaluation considered how teams combined skills, tools, knowledge, and channels, alongside the originality of their approach and how clearly they demonstrated the problem, solution, and business benefit. Final scores were averaged across the panel, with innovation used to break ties.The Agent Arena Finale, held October 9, recognized the following teams:First place: A.L.E. The team earned the highest overall score for an industry solution involving multiple agents. Judges highlighted its initial deal agent and strong user experience.Second place: Velvetel. Judges recognized the solution's innovation, presentation quality, and potential relevance for sales and support teams.Third place: Agent C. The entry demonstrated advanced lead handling and processing, with judges highlighting its automation and autonomy.Fourth place: Orange Is The New Blue. The team was recognized for its creative use of an agent in the Best AI Studio Twin category.Together, the submissions demonstrated how structured training and hands-on development can help teams translate business ideas into working AI solutions.Supporting the next stage of developmentFollowing the competition, participating teams were encouraged to explore bringing their agents into production with Creatio's support. Creatio Academy's AI Studio learning tracks and session recordings also remain available to help participants continue developing their skills and refining their solutions.The Agent Arena Finale reflects Creatio's commitment to making practical AI skills accessible and helping organizations build the expertise to apply AI across their business.About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together - with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit

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Creatio Celebrates Award-Winning AI Solutions at Agent Arena Finale News Provided By Creatio November 05, 2026, 13:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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