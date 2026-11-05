LOBO Systems Passes 2026 ISO 9001 Audit For Fifth Consecutive Year With No Non-Conformities

A LOBO platform bridging conveyor lines to give safe maintenance access in an automated parcel hub

LOBO Systems' Head Office in Derby, UK, where the company's ISO 9001-certified quality management system is based

LOBO Systems passed its 2026 ISO 9001 audit with no non-conformities, the fifth year running. Here's what that means for safety-critical access equipment.

- Rob Bokros, CEO, LOBO SystemsDERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LOBO Systems has passed its 2026 ISO 9001:2015 audit with a completely clean result: no non-conformities, no observations and no corrective actions required. It is the fifth consecutive year LOBO's quality management system has been audited without a single non-conformity recorded, and the company's tenth year of ISO 9001 certification.Consistent, Year After YearThe audit was carried out by the British Assessment Bureau (certificate number 213858). LOBO has held ISO 9001 certification since 2017. A clean result in any one year shows the standard is being met. Five years in a row shows it is being met consistently, in day-to-day practice rather than just on paper.Why It Matters for Safety-Critical EquipmentFor customers, that consistency matters. LOBO is used by organisations including Amazon, Rolls-Royce, NASA, Siemens and Transport for London. Its platforms are safety-critical equipment, assembled by customers' own trained teams and frequently rolled out across multiple sites. Amazon alone has deployed LOBO across more than 300 facilities, with over 1,000 engineers trained and zero reported incidents. A quality system that holds up audit after audit is what ensures every component, at every site, is designed, built and supplied to the same standard.About ISO 9001:2015ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most widely recognised standard for quality management systems (QMS). It helps organisations deliver consistent quality, meet statutory and regulatory requirements, and strengthen customer satisfaction through continuous improvement.See LOBO for YourselfBook a free 15-minute online demonstration, or send LOBO details of an area your team struggles to reach and the team will design a solution around it. Visit or email....About LOBO SystemsLOBO Systems designs and supplies the LOBO Advanced Platform System, a modular, tool-free work-at-height access system built as a safer, stronger and more flexible alternative to traditional scaffolding and aluminium tower systems. Headquartered in Derby, UK, with a US base in Pittsburgh, LOBO supplies organisations across manufacturing, food and beverage, automated logistics, aerospace, energy and transport, helping them reduce downtime, cut recurring access costs and take control of working at height.

LOBO Press Office

LOBO Systems Ltd

+44 1332 365666

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LOBO Systems Passes 2026 ISO 9001 Audit for Fifth Consecutive Year With No Non-Conformities News Provided By LOBO Systems Ltd November 05, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.