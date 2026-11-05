Aecooly Introduces Two New Essentials To Support Winter Living

Mist Stick 01 Portable Humidifier and Glow Air Magnetic Hand Warmer bring thoughtful comfort to everyday winter routines.

HONG KONG, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As temperatures begin to fall, indoor air grows drier, and daily routines at home, at work and on the go begin to shift. Aecooly today announced two new products for the winter season-the Mist Stick 01 Portable Humidifier and the Glow Air Magnetic Hand Warmer-designed to bring a greater sense of ease to the season ahead.“Some of the most comforting parts of winter come from the small things we keep within easy reach,” said Winnie Chen, Marketing Communications Manager at Aecooly.“We wanted to bring that sense of ease to the season through simple designs that fit naturally into everyday life.”Mist Stick 01 Portable HumidifierMany portable humidifiers use cotton wicks or dedicated water tanks, which can require preparation before use and ongoing wick replacement. The Mist Stick 01 Portable Humidifier uses a built-in micro-pump to actively draw water from a compatible container and circulate it through the device for misting.Because the water source remains separate from the unit, users can choose a suitable everyday container, such as a water bottle, cup or mug. Its slim, stick-shaped design takes up little space on a desk or bedside table and packs easily for travel.Key features:Up to 6 hours of continuous mist or 14 hours of intermittent mist2,000mAh rechargeable batteryOperating noise of no more than 30 dBGlow Air Magnetic Hand WarmerTraditional hand warmers tend to concentrate heat in the center of the palm, leaving the fingertips and sides of the hand with less warmth. The Glow Air Magnetic Hand Warmer uses a wraparound heating design to extend warmth across more of the hand.Designed to work independently or connect magnetically with a second unit, Glow Air offers flexible use for one or both hands. Its slim profile and five adjustable heat settings make it suitable for cold commutes, outdoor activities, winter travel and everyday use.Key features:- Five heat settings from 100°F to 140°F (approximately 40°C to 60°C)- Up to 8 hours of warmth on a single charge- Just 0.67 inches thick for slim, easy portabilityAvailabilityThe Mist Stick 01 Portable Humidifier and Glow Air Magnetic Hand Warmer are now available through the official Aecooly website and Amazon.Mist Stick 01 Portable Humidifier: $21.99Glow Air Magnetic Hand Warmer (2-Pack): $29.99About AecoolyAecooly, guided by the motto“Thinking Deeper, Cooling Better,” provides portable solutions for outdoor and city living. Combining practical performance with thoughtful design, the brand holds more than 180 global patents and develops products that bring greater comfort and convenience to everyday life. Learn more at aecooly.

Lora Lin

Aecooly

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Aecooly Introduces Two New Essentials to Support Winter Living News Provided By DeOne Innovation Technology (Hong Kong) Limited November 05, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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