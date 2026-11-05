Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Serves Holiday Indulgence With NEW Surf & Turf Feast

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe® introduces its NEW Surf & Turf Feast

Plus, give the gift that gives more with the Buy $50, Get $10 on gift cards starting Nov. 2

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Surf and turf is making its way to the fast-casual table. Taziki's Mediterranean Cafeintroduces its NEW Surf & Turf Feast, pairing its guest-favorite Grilled Beef Feast with a five-piece blackened Shrimp Skewer for a new way to enjoy the brand's Mediterranean menu.For the first time, Taziki's is offering Shrimp Skewers as part of its Feasts menu, bringing together two grilled proteins in one meal. The Surf & Turf Feast includes Grilled Beef, one five-piece Shrimp Skewer, a choice of side salad, and one homemade side, served with scratch-made horseradish sauce and a baked pita chip. The shrimp are grilled with a sprinkling of blackened seasoning that delivers a smoky, peppery flavor with just a little kick. Guests may add a Shrimp Skewer to any Feast. Prices vary by location.“The holiday season invites loved ones to gather and share indulgent moments together whether it's connecting with family over a meal, Friendsgiving, or other special occasions. The addition of the new Shrimp Skewers to our Feasts transforms any occasion into a deliciously memorable experience,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe.“This time of year, guests aren't counting the calories, they're counting the Mmm's and we've designed this limited-time offering with rich and craveable flavors, making every bite a little celebration.”More ways to indulge with Taziki'sTaziki's expands on the decadence by introducing the new Ghirardelli Double Dark Chocolate Brownie. The freshly-baked in-store dessert is fudgy and full of chocolate chips, perfect for sweetening any meal or special moments. Each regular serving includes two brownies. Guests may also add the new dessert to catering orders.During these cooler months, cozy up to a guest favorite with the return of Tomato Basil Soup with Feta. Available for a limited time, savor this hearty, made-from-scratch creation before it's gone.Give $50 in Gift Cards and Get $10 Taziki's makes gift-giving more rewarding. Starting November 2, spend $50 on gift cards in-store and receive a $10 voucher for a future visit. Guests may purchase any increment of gift cards adding up to $50 to qualify for the bonus voucher.Purchase gift cards and redeem vouchers in-store only. All vouchers are valid until March 31, 2027. Other restrictions may apply. For more information and to find a location near you, visit tazikis.About Taziki's Mediterranean CafeInspired by a memorable trip to Greece, founders Keith and Amy Richards created Taziki's Mediterranean Cafeto share the vibrant flavors and warm hospitality of Mediterranean dining with communities across the U.S.Committed to fresh, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Taziki's prepares each meal to order. Its locally-owned cafes reflect the same sense of connection and welcoming spirit that first inspired the brand.Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki's has grown to 111 locations across 19 states and continues to expand. The brand has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as the #1 Mediterranean franchise in the U.S.To learn more, including franchising opportunities, visit .

Kampi Chaleunsouk

Ink Link Marketing

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Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Serves Holiday Indulgence with NEW Surf & Turf Feast News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 05, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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