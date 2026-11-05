Contractorhub And Sequifi Partner To Deliver A Stronger Back Office For Home Service Contractors

ContractorHUB keeps the operation organized. Sequifi makes sure every rep and crew member is paid accurately and on time.

ContractorHUB is an AI-native operating system for contractors that runs their business, not just their jobs

Partnership connects operations, complex commissions, and AI-native tech to help contractors manage growing teams and know what every job actually earns.

- Matt Parks, Founder & CPIO, ContractorHUBNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ContractorHUB, the AI-native operating system for home service contractors, and Sequifi, a commission management and payroll platform built for home service teams, have officially partnered to provide the strongest back office solution available to contractors. The partnership pairs comprehensive business management with specialized compensation capabilities, giving contractors a smoother path from selling and completing work to paying their people and controlling their profit.For growing contractors, compensation can be one of the most complicated parts of the business. A single job may involve a setter bonus, a closer's commission, a manager override, and crew pay. When those costs live separately from the job's financial record, owners can see revenue without seeing the full cost of earning it.ContractorHUB and Sequifi are working together to close that gap with modern tools that make operators' lives easier, including automations and agentic workflows.ContractorHUB's scope extends beyond traditional job management software, and brings people, property, process, pipeline, and performance into one operating system. Sequifi brings depth in commission management and payroll, handling complex structures common to home services teams like splits, overrides, draws, clawbacks, and team bonuses alongside payroll for W-2 employees and 1099 subcontractors.“Sequifi delivers specialized expertise in one of the most consequential parts of the back office: paying people accurately. Together, we're building the most modern functionality available, with the goal of making things as easy as physically possible for operators.” said Matt Parks, Founder and CPIO of ContractorHUB.The integration connects Sequifi pay data within ContractorHUB so commission costs appear alongside materials, crew labor, and other expenses on each job's P&L.Through Sequifi, teams can also manage compensation plans and payroll with automatic tax calculations and filings, payroll documents, and commission statements that reps can access on their phones.“We make it simple for contractors to manage complex pay plans and give their teams clarity about what they've earned,” said Brandon Pinegar, Head of Partnerships at Sequifi.“Partnering with ContractorHUB will connect that information to the operational and financial decisions owners make every day.”ContractorHUB customers can access exclusive partner pricing on Sequifi onboarding and per-user rates now. The partnership serves home service businesses with commission-driven sales teams and growing crews, including roofing contractors expanding into additional teams and locations.To learn more or schedule a walkthrough, visit .About ContractorHUBContractorHUB was built from firsthand experience to help small businesses run smarter, more human-centered organizations that give people back their most valuable asset-time. It is an AI-native operating system for contractors that runs their business, not just their jobs. Learn more at ContractorHUB.About SequifiSequifi provides commission management and full-service payroll for home service teams. Its platform helps contractors manage compensation plans, commission splits, and payroll for employees and subcontractors, with automatic tax calculations and filings. Learn more at sequifi.

Sarah Parks

ContractorHUB

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ContractorHUB and Sequifi Partner to Deliver a Stronger Back Office for Home Service Contractors News Provided By ContractorHUB November 05, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



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