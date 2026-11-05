Giaspace Surpasses Two Decades Of Managed IT For Florida Businesses

GiaSpace marks 21 years of managed IT for Florida businesses as its third decade begins.

Robert Giannini, Founder and CEO of GiaSpace

Twenty-one years after opening in a home office, the Florida MSP enters its third decade calling automation the industry's next great shift

- Robert Giannini, Founder and CEO, GiaSpace

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GiaSpace, a Florida-based Managed Service Provider (MSP), marks 21 years in business this week, a milestone the company credits to reinventing itself through every major era of the IT industry while keeping the same promise to clients. Founded by Robert Giannini on November 5, 2005, in a home office with no employees, the company today serves small and midsize businesses from six Florida markets under a month-to-month model backed by a 90-day performance guarantee.

The company's history tracks the industry's own evolution. GiaSpace began in the break-fix era, when providers billed by the repair, and moved to flat-rate managed services after Giannini joined HTG, a peer group of leading North American MSPs.

"Clients do not want to work with an IT provider holding what is essentially a blank check," Giannini said. "I wanted to remove that resistance from the first conversation and give clients guardrails to proceed confidently. Learning what is working and not working from your peers is a tremendous leap for any new business."

The same thinking later produced one of the company's most unusual policies: no long-term contracts. "If you build trust and lead by your core values and mission, your ideal client will not look to move elsewhere," Giannini said. "It is a bold statement, and I have no problem offering this way."

When the cloud wave arrived in the 2010s, GiaSpace retired its on-premise email offerings and shifted toward guiding and securing clients whose resources were no longer local. Giannini admits he resisted part of that era. "The companies with the most to gain were marketing the cloud as this unbreakable solution, and that was not the case," he said. "We offered cloud services, but as private cloud hosting, where we did not charge like a utility company for resources."

Year 21 brought changes Giannini says would have surprised him at the 20th anniversary. Several long-term clients have been acquired by private equity firms and absorbed into larger ecosystems, and small businesses across the market are holding off on changes, stretching new business cycles longer than in previous years.

Looking ahead, Giannini calls the third decade the automation revolution. "We have the tools to make things run autonomously," he said. "Once the dust settles from all the marketing and the security scares, business owners will know which model fits which use case. Educating our clients matters more than ever, because they are competing in a much tighter market than before."

That focus builds on the company's transition earlier this year to an MSP 3.0 model, in which AI agents handle routine work across its service operation. Today it carries through everything GiaSpace delivers, from AI consulting services to managed IT and cybersecurity for small and midsize businesses across Florida. And it all traces back to a standard Giannini set at the founding and repeated at the 20th anniversary: never get comfortable.

About GiaSpace

Founded by Robert Giannini in 2005, GiaSpace is a Florida-based, nationwide Managed Service Provider serving small and midsize businesses. The company pairs managed IT and cybersecurity with AI-driven automation, helping clients work faster and stay protected under a transparent, subscription-based model with no surprise invoices. Its "Fast, Friendly, First-Time Fix" commitment has guided more than two decades of service from offices across Florida, including Gainesville, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa. Learn more at .

Gabriela Noce

GiaSpace

+1 843-822-3893

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GiaSpace Surpasses Two Decades of Managed IT for Florida Businesses News Provided By GiaSpace November 05, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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