Davos Healthcare Global Elite Five-Star Medallion

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) in Riyadh has received Davos Healthcare's Global Elite Five-Star Medallion, the highest distinction in its 2026 Global Hospital Evaluations, placing it among the top 5% of hospitals assessed worldwide.In its inaugural edition, Davos Healthcare evaluated more than 16,000 hospitals across 77 countries, awarding the five-star distinction to 651 institutions. The evaluation draws on publicly available institutional data and AI-supported analysis, assessing hospital performance across four areas: clinical excellence (35%), digital capabilities (25%), operational performance and workforce strength (25%), and patient-centered care and contributions to the wider healthcare ecosystem (15%).According to its 2025 annual report, KFSH performed 1,685 robotic surgeries across its facilities, up 22.9% from 2024, and delivered CAR-T cell therapy in 72 cases. Virtual clinic visits also increased by 25.2% to 367,862, highlighting advances in specialized care and the expansion of digital healthcare services.KFSH ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. Its healthcare brand was also named the most valuable in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance in 2026. KFSH was additionally recognized in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2026, World's Best Smart Hospitals 2027, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2027 rankings.

KFSH

Riyadh

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KFSH Riyadh Earns Davos Healthcare's Global Elite Five-Star Medallion, Ranking Among Top 5% of Evaluated Hospitals News Provided By Veyron LTD Co. November 05, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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