With The Launch Of Johane Industrials, Lesotho Government Reaffirmed Its Commitment To Private Sector-Led Growth Aimed At Strengthening Economy

Johane Industrials (PTY) LTD officially launched its operations, with government ministers calling for increased investment, decent working conditions and the growth of the manufacturing sector to boost Lesotho's economy.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Labour and Employment Hon. Ts'eliso Mokhosi said the growth of the company is a sign of business success and an important contribution to the country's economic development.

He said the government is committed to promoting private sector-led growth, noting that job creation should go hand in hand with decent work, fair wages, appropriate working hours, leave benefits and safe working conditions.

Mr. Mokhosi urged the company to comply with labour laws and ensure that workers' rights are respected, adding that employees are important partners in the growth of the business.

He encouraged workers to demonstrate commitment and dedication while also understanding their rights and responsibilities. He further emphasised that the Ministry of Labour and Employment is not only responsible for enforcing labour laws but also guiding and supporting employers and employees.

Meanwhile, Minister of Trade, Industry and Business Development Hon. Motlatsi Maqelepo described the launch as a significant milestone, expressing satisfaction with the company's growth and the government's efforts to support local businesses.

Mr. Maqelepo said he is pleased that the company has managed to overcome its challenges and seize opportunities, describing its journey as an example of perseverance and successful collaboration with the government.

He said the growth of Johane Industrials reflects the government's vision of strengthening the economy through private sector investment, adding that the government has a responsibility to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He mentioned that manufacturing has been identified as a key sector for economic growth, noting that the government has made funding available through initiatives supported by the World Bank and implemented through the Competitiveness and Financial Inclusion Project (CAFI).

He said Lesotho needs to become more competitive and maximize the impact of investments, adding that employees are among the most valuable assets of any business and should be taken care of.

Johane Industrials Managing Director Mr. Ts'epo Johane expressed gratitude to the government and all stakeholders who contributed to the company's establishment and growth.

He said the company started as Johane Garments and had since grown into Johane Industrials, describing the journey as a challenging but rewarding one. Johane said the company has worked closely with LNDC and other government institutions to realize its vision, adding that the support received has helped turn the dream into reality.

He said the company is committed to providing sustainable employment opportunities for Basotho and ensuring that workers have the necessary machinery and resources to carry out their duties.

Mr. Johane congratulated employees on the milestone, urging them to work hard and assuring them that the company will continue striving for growth on behalf of employees, Mrs. Makatleho Chabeli said workers are pleased to see the company grow from Johane Garments into Johane Industrials.

She expressed hope that the company will continue expanding and creating employment opportunities for Basotho, including future generations.

Johane industrials (PTY)LTD is owned by a Mosotho entrepreneur. It was formerly known as Johane Garments and it has grown through support and collaboration with government institutions including the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.