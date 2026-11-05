Assam Minister Visits Bordoibam Wetland, Seeks Consensus On Bird Sanctuary Boundaries

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 5 (IANS) Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday visited the Bordoibam wetland along with the local Circle Officer and residents to discuss a mutually acceptable approach to demarcating the boundaries of the proposed bird sanctuary, with a focus on balancing environmental conservation and the livelihood interests of local farming communities.

During the visit, the minister reviewed concerns surrounding the proposed demarcation and emphasised the need for a sustainable solution that would protect the ecologically significant wetland without adversely affecting agricultural land belonging to farmers in the surrounding areas.

In a post on X, Pegu said the visit was undertaken in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that wetland conservation efforts do not compromise the interests of residents.

He said protecting the wetland and safeguarding farmers' agricultural land must go hand in hand, underlining the importance of taking local concerns into account before finalising the proposed boundaries of the bird sanctuary.

The minister also directed the Circle Officer to hold consultations with residents of the area and prepare a proposal outlining an amicable resolution to the boundary-related issues.

The proposed exercise is expected to facilitate dialogue between the administration and local communities, particularly farmers whose agricultural holdings could be affected by the demarcation process.

Bordoibam wetland is an important natural habitat, and its proposed development as a bird sanctuary is expected to strengthen efforts towards biodiversity conservation and the protection of local ecosystems.

However, the boundary exercise has brought into focus the need to address concerns relating to land ownership, agricultural activities and the long-term interests of communities living around the wetland.

The state government's approach, as outlined during the minister's visit, seeks to ensure that conservation initiatives are carried out through consultation and consensus rather than at the expense of local livelihoods.

The Circle Officer is expected to submit the proposal after consultations with the affected residents.