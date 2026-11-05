TN BJP Chief Rejects Allegations Of Conspiracy To Topple CM Vijay's Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday strongly rejected allegations that the BJP and AIADMK were conspiring to topple the TVK-led government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, describing the charges as baseless and an attempt to divert public attention from the government's alleged administrative failures.

His response came after Minister for Energy Resources and Law, C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, accused the two Opposition parties of attempting to destabilise the government by engineering defections among legislators belonging to the ruling TVK.

In a strongly worded social media post, Nagenthran questioned the credibility of the Minister's allegations and accused the government of resorting to political diversionary tactics instead of addressing pressing issues affecting the people of Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leader pointed to the escalating cost of electricity procurement and incidents involving the escape of prisoners as examples of administrative failures that required immediate government attention.

He alleged that the Minister had failed to effectively address these issues and was instead making politically motivated accusations against Opposition parties.

Nagenthran also accused the TVK of adopting contradictory political positions, claiming that the ruling party had itself attempted to attract legislators from other political parties.

He said it was paradoxical for a party accused of trying to bring Opposition legislators into its fold to now allege that the BJP and AIADMK were attempting to engineer defections from the ruling establishment.

The BJP state president maintained that such allegations would not help the government escape public scrutiny over its performance.

He asserted that attempts to shift the political debate towards alleged conspiracies would not conceal what he described as the inefficiency of the TVK administration.

The controversy has emerged amid an increasingly confrontational political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling TVK and Opposition parties exchanging accusations over governance and political stability.

The allegations have also brought renewed attention to the question of legislative support for the Vijay government and the political strategies being pursued by rival parties.

While the Minister has alleged attempts to destabilise the administration, Nagenthran's response indicates that the BJP intends to counter the charges by focussing on governance, particularly electricity procurement and law and order.

The exchange marks another escalation in the political confrontation between the ruling TVK and the BJP-AIADMK Opposition in Tamil Nadu.