Handloom, Handicrafts Driving Manipur's Economic Growth Govt Mulls Dedicated Dept: CM

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 5 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday underscored the significant role of the handloom and handicrafts sector in driving the state's economic growth, preserving its cultural heritage and generating livelihood opportunities.

In a major announcement, the Chief Minister said the state government is considering the establishment of an upgraded, full-fledged department exclusively dedicated to handloom, handicrafts and textiles, recognising the sector's importance to Manipur's economy and cultural identity.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Manipur International Textile Expo (MANITEX) 2026 at Urban Haat in Nilakuthi in Imphal.

Organised under the theme "Weave for Togetherness, Many Threads, One Manipur", the expo aims to showcase the rich handloom and handicraft traditions of the state while providing a platform for weavers, artisans, designers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to explore new business and market opportunities.

The proposed dedicated department is expected to provide greater institutional focus to the sector, strengthen support for traditional artisans and weavers, and help promote Manipur's distinctive textile heritage at national and international levels.

The Chief Minister added that the sector plays a vital role in promoting the state's identity and recognition at the global level, alongside its rich art and culture and sports.

Recalling his personal association with the handloom sector, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh shared that his own mother was also a weaver and that he himself had delivered yarn to the Kongba area of Imphal East in the past.

He said that his personal experience had given him an understanding of the hard work and dedication involved in the handloom sector.

Khemchand Singh also added that it would be incorrect to assume that the sector had not witnessed any growth, as progress and development continued to be seen in this sector.

He emphasised the need to further strengthen and promote the sector to ensure greater opportunities and benefits for local artisans.

The Chief Minister also instructed the concerned government authorities to ensure that the benefits of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes of Union government reach the artisans of the state effectively.

It may be mentioned that Handloom, Handicrafts and Textiles is a subsidiary of Trade, Commerce and Industries Department.

As part of the event, Khemchand Singh also launched the MANITEX 2026 Official Mobile App and Coffee Table Book 'Exploring Manipur Textile Design'.

He also distributed awards for Crafts and Frame Looms and Accessories, Construction of Individual Workshed to Weavers under Imphal East Mega Handloom Cluster and Small Development Programme under National Handloom Development Programme.

The programme was attended by Yumnam Joybala Devi, wife of the Chief Minister, Chairman of Manipur Handloom and Handicrafts Co-operative Limited and MLA Khongbantabam Ibomcha Singh, MLAs Sapam Nishikant Singh and Sanasam Premchandra Singh, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai and senior officials.