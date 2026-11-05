China: Art Teacher Creates Great Wall Optical Illusion With Red Sorghum Grains Here's Why He Surprised His Grandmother

MENAFN - Live Mint) An art teacher in China's Shanxi province has won widespread attention online after creating an impressive ground artwork of the Great Wall of China using red sorghum grains, fulfilling his 80-year-old grandmother's long-held wish to visit the iconic landmark.

The 35-year-old creator, surnamed Liang, is from Jiexiu in Shanxi province. He arranged thousands of locally grown sorghum grains on the ground to recreate the appearance of the Great Wall, turning an ordinary floor into an elaborate artistic representation of one of China's most recognisable historical structures.

The unusual artwork was not simply an artistic experiment. Liang created it as a gift for his grandmother, who has never had the opportunity to visit the Great Wall in person.

Knowing that she had always wanted to see the landmark, he decided to bring it to her instead.

How Liang recreated the Great Wall using sorghum grains

Liang used red sorghum grains, harvested by his family, to construct the detailed ground display. By carefully arranging the grains, he recreated the winding structure of the Great Wall, including its elevated sections and surrounding landscape.

The artwork took him approximately five to six hours to complete, according to reports.

What makes the creation particularly striking is its use of perspective. When viewed from directly above, the arrangement of grains resembles a miniature representation of the Great Wall.

However, the visual effect becomes even more impressive when photographed from a particular angle.

Liang used an extended selfie stick to capture a photograph with his grandmother, creating an optical illusion that makes it appear as though the two are standing on the Great Wall itself.

The perspective transforms the ground artwork into what looks like a real landscape, allowing the grandmother to experience a virtual visit to the historic structure without travelling there.

Why he created the artwork for his grandmother

The motivation behind Liang's creation was deeply personal.

His 80-year-old grandmother had never visited the Great Wall, despite wanting to see the famous monument. Rather than simply gifting her something or taking her on an ordinary outing, Liang came up with an idea that combined his artistic skills with his desire to fulfil her wish.

By recreating the landmark using locally available sorghum grains, he gave his grandmother an opportunity to feel as though she had finally visited the historic site.

The artwork also reflected his family's connection to agriculture, as the grains used in the creation were harvested by his family.

Images and videos of Liang's creation have since circulated widely on social media, with viewers praising the creativity behind the optical illusion and the thoughtfulness of the gesture.