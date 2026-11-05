Kerala Teacher Renovates School Playground, Gives Students A Retirement Gift To Remember

A teacher from Thrissur has chosen a meaningful way to mark her upcoming retirement - by giving her students a renovated playground where they can enjoy their time outdoors without worrying about muddy ground or stagnant rainwater. As a farewell present to the kids, Vanaja, who has taught at NUPS School in West Koratty for 26 years, made the decision to upgrade the school playground. She wanted to leave something that will help future generations of students rather than a traditional parting memento.

According to various media reports, for a long time, the playground experienced issues during the rainy season, when strong downpours frequently left the ground soggy and muddy. Children found it challenging to use the area for outdoor activities even after the rain ceased.

A Personal Initiative Inspired By Predecessor

The idea took shape after Vanaja discussed it with the school's principal, Deepa. She was inspired by the school's former principal, who had developed a park for students before retiring last year.

Vanaja made the decision to provide the kids with an improved play area because she wanted to carry on the custom. "Whatever I am today is because of this school," she stated, describing the playground makeover as her farewell gift to the students. She claimed that the school had greatly influenced her life and that it was her way of showing her appreciation.

Vanaja had originally intended to finish the project over the school break, but her election-related obligations caused a delay. Before Onam, the renovations were finally completed, enabling students to return from vacation to a playground that had undergone a makeover.

Former Student Carries Out The Renovation

The work was carried out by Biju, a former student of the school. The involvement of an alumnus added another meaningful connection to the initiative.

The kids have already noticed a difference when the area was restored. The fact that the ground doesn't become wet like it used to makes the students happy. They apparently prefer to play outside even on hot days because of how much their passion has risen.