Sports Tourism Gets A Boost As Bangladesh Taekwondo Team Wins 16 Medals In Nepal

The Bangladesh team won four gold, three silver, and nine bronze medals at the championship, which brought together participants from nine countries, read a press release from the Bangladesh Embassy in Nepal.

The achievement highlights the potential of international sporting events to promote Bangladesh's presence in the regional sports arena while creating opportunities for sports-related travel and exchanges.

Following the competition, the team visited the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu on November 4 and met Ambassador Md. Shafiqur Rahman.

Welcoming the delegation, the ambassador congratulated the players on their performance and highlighted the importance of sports in promoting discipline, perseverance, self-confidence and teamwork.

He said sports play an important role in personal development and nation-building, expressing satisfaction over Bangladesh's growing success in taekwondo.

The ambassador encouraged the players to continue striving for excellence and represent Bangladesh successfully in international competitions.

The delegation included team management officials, players, and their family members, accompanied by officials of the Nepalese Taekwondo Academy and organizers of the championship.

During the visit, team members thanked the embassy for its warm reception and shared their experiences of participating in the competition. They also presented a brief taekwondo demonstration.

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