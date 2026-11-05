FAB and Mastercard Launch FAB World Legend, a New Level of Premium Card Experience in the UAE
(MENAFN- Edelman) FAB and Mastercard Launch FAB World Legend, a New Level of Premium Card Experience in the UAE
Abu Dhabi, 05 November 2026: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's global bank and one of the world's largest and safest financial institutions, has announced the launch of the FAB World Legend Mastercard Credit Card, developed in collaboration with Mastercard. The new card joins the recently launched invitation-only FAB Royale World Legend Exclusive Mastercard, launched in September, to establish a differentiated “World Legend” offering for FAB's high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Both propositions are the first of their kind in the UAE, offering distinct levels of personalised service, travel privileges, lifestyle access and curated experiences.
FAB World Legend Mastercard expands FAB's offering for selected high-net-worth clients, sitting above FAB's World Elite cards, while FAB Royale World Legend Exclusive Mastercard is the invitation-only pinnacle of FAB’s premium card portfolio. Together, the two propositions establish FAB's new “World Legend” offering in the UAE.
FAB World Legend Mastercard brings its premium proposition to life through benefits spanning travel, lifestyle and everyday spending. Cardholders receive 24/7 concierge support, international airport lounge access for themselves and two guests, and premium airport services. The card also provides exclusive access to dining, events and curated lifestyle experiences, alongside enhanced rewards on everyday spending.
At the pinnacle of FAB's premium card offering, FAB Royale World Legend Exclusive Mastercard, launched in September as the UAE's first World Legend Exclusive Mastercard credit card, provides an invitation-only experience combining bespoke design, highly personalised service and curated global travel and lifestyle privileges. Cardholders benefit from access to Royale Lifestyle Concierge, the Mastercard Premium Lifestyle Program and The Mastercard Collection.
The Mastercard Collection is a suite of elevated dining, entertainment and travel perks across destinations worldwide, from priority access to top restaurants and popular entertainment events to streamlined airport journeys.
The launch of FAB World Legend Mastercard reflects the Bank's commitment to continually evolving how it serves its premium clients. By combining personalised service with exceptional travel, lifestyle and rewards benefits, the card is designed around what clients value most. Together with FAB Royale World Legend Exclusive, FAB now offers distinct propositions for different levels of its premium and ultra-high-net-worth clients. FAB's long-standing collaboration with Mastercard continues to bring differentiated experiences and greater value to its clients. FAB World Legend is available to eligible FAB clients, who can apply through their relationship managers. FAB Royale World Legend Exclusive is available by invitation only.
-ENDS-
Abu Dhabi, 05 November 2026: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's global bank and one of the world's largest and safest financial institutions, has announced the launch of the FAB World Legend Mastercard Credit Card, developed in collaboration with Mastercard. The new card joins the recently launched invitation-only FAB Royale World Legend Exclusive Mastercard, launched in September, to establish a differentiated “World Legend” offering for FAB's high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Both propositions are the first of their kind in the UAE, offering distinct levels of personalised service, travel privileges, lifestyle access and curated experiences.
FAB World Legend Mastercard expands FAB's offering for selected high-net-worth clients, sitting above FAB's World Elite cards, while FAB Royale World Legend Exclusive Mastercard is the invitation-only pinnacle of FAB’s premium card portfolio. Together, the two propositions establish FAB's new “World Legend” offering in the UAE.
FAB World Legend Mastercard brings its premium proposition to life through benefits spanning travel, lifestyle and everyday spending. Cardholders receive 24/7 concierge support, international airport lounge access for themselves and two guests, and premium airport services. The card also provides exclusive access to dining, events and curated lifestyle experiences, alongside enhanced rewards on everyday spending.
At the pinnacle of FAB's premium card offering, FAB Royale World Legend Exclusive Mastercard, launched in September as the UAE's first World Legend Exclusive Mastercard credit card, provides an invitation-only experience combining bespoke design, highly personalised service and curated global travel and lifestyle privileges. Cardholders benefit from access to Royale Lifestyle Concierge, the Mastercard Premium Lifestyle Program and The Mastercard Collection.
The Mastercard Collection is a suite of elevated dining, entertainment and travel perks across destinations worldwide, from priority access to top restaurants and popular entertainment events to streamlined airport journeys.
The launch of FAB World Legend Mastercard reflects the Bank's commitment to continually evolving how it serves its premium clients. By combining personalised service with exceptional travel, lifestyle and rewards benefits, the card is designed around what clients value most. Together with FAB Royale World Legend Exclusive, FAB now offers distinct propositions for different levels of its premium and ultra-high-net-worth clients. FAB's long-standing collaboration with Mastercard continues to bring differentiated experiences and greater value to its clients. FAB World Legend is available to eligible FAB clients, who can apply through their relationship managers. FAB Royale World Legend Exclusive is available by invitation only.
-ENDS-
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