IGP Launches ‘Sabki Diwali Meethi’ Campaign to Make Festive Gifting More Inclusive
(MENAFN- Cha-Chi) Mumbai, 5 November 2026: Diwali is a time for togetherness, celebrations and sharing joy. But the true spirit of the festival lies in extending that happiness beyond our immediate circles and making everyone feel included. Building on this thought, IGP, an international gifting platform, has launched‘its Diwali campaign’ ‘Sabki Diwali Meethi’, encouraging customers to include people who are often overlooked during festive celebrations.
As part of the initiative, IGP has introduced an add-on to its platform that allows customers to send a Diwali gift box to the building security sta’f at their gift recipient’s residential complex. While placing an order, customers can choose to include an additional gift for them as a gesture of appreciation. For many of them, Diwali means being at work and looking after the building while their own families celebrate elsewhere. Through this gesture, IGP invites customers to add a little more warmth and sweetness to their festive celebrations.
Those who look after our homes and help keep our communities safe become a familiar part of our everyday lives. ‘Sabki Diwali Meet’i’ is a way of acknowledging these everyday bonds and recognising that even a small act of kindness can make som’one’s festive season more special.
Speaking about the campaign, Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO, IGP, “aid, “Diwali is a time of celebration, togetherness and sharing happiness. It is also an opportunity to express gratitude to the people who make our everyday lives a little easier and safer. ‘hrough ‘Sabki Diw’li Meethi’, we wanted to give our customers a simple way to share the joy of the festival with the building security staff who look after our homes and communities. For those who may be spending the festival away from their families, even a small gesture can make the occasion feel a little more special. We hope this initiative encourages more people to spread festive cheer and make Diwali sweeter f”r everyone.”
The campaig’ reflects IGP’s approach to making social impact a part of its everyday consumer experience. By integrating this initiative into its platform, IGP is creating simple opportunities for customers to extend the joy of gi ting to others.
Adding a creative touch to the festive experience, IGP is introducing a special gift bag with a built-in rangoli stencil for customers in Mumbai. This first-of-its-kind bag design allows customers to use the printed stencil on the bag to create their own rangoli designs quickly, making a festive tradition fun and accessible even for those who may not be confident in their rangoli-making skills.
IGP has also introduced a dedicated banner on its platform to help customers easily discover the initiative and include an additional gift while placing their orders. The campaign will further be highlighted through social media content and influencer collaborations across Instagram and LinkedIn to encourage more people to spread the joy of Diwali through small gestures of kindness.
Through ‘’abki Diwali Meethi’, IGP continues to build on its belief that celebrations are about creating special moments and sharing happiness. Whether through thoughtful gifts, festive experiences or small gestures of kindness, the brand aims to make every occasion more meaningful. This Diwali, IGP hopes to bring a little more joy to celebrations and make them special for everyone.
About IGP
As part of the initiative, IGP has introduced an add-on to its platform that allows customers to send a Diwali gift box to the building security sta’f at their gift recipient’s residential complex. While placing an order, customers can choose to include an additional gift for them as a gesture of appreciation. For many of them, Diwali means being at work and looking after the building while their own families celebrate elsewhere. Through this gesture, IGP invites customers to add a little more warmth and sweetness to their festive celebrations.
Those who look after our homes and help keep our communities safe become a familiar part of our everyday lives. ‘Sabki Diwali Meet’i’ is a way of acknowledging these everyday bonds and recognising that even a small act of kindness can make som’one’s festive season more special.
Speaking about the campaign, Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO, IGP, “aid, “Diwali is a time of celebration, togetherness and sharing happiness. It is also an opportunity to express gratitude to the people who make our everyday lives a little easier and safer. ‘hrough ‘Sabki Diw’li Meethi’, we wanted to give our customers a simple way to share the joy of the festival with the building security staff who look after our homes and communities. For those who may be spending the festival away from their families, even a small gesture can make the occasion feel a little more special. We hope this initiative encourages more people to spread festive cheer and make Diwali sweeter f”r everyone.”
The campaig’ reflects IGP’s approach to making social impact a part of its everyday consumer experience. By integrating this initiative into its platform, IGP is creating simple opportunities for customers to extend the joy of gi ting to others.
Adding a creative touch to the festive experience, IGP is introducing a special gift bag with a built-in rangoli stencil for customers in Mumbai. This first-of-its-kind bag design allows customers to use the printed stencil on the bag to create their own rangoli designs quickly, making a festive tradition fun and accessible even for those who may not be confident in their rangoli-making skills.
IGP has also introduced a dedicated banner on its platform to help customers easily discover the initiative and include an additional gift while placing their orders. The campaign will further be highlighted through social media content and influencer collaborations across Instagram and LinkedIn to encourage more people to spread the joy of Diwali through small gestures of kindness.
Through ‘’abki Diwali Meethi’, IGP continues to build on its belief that celebrations are about creating special moments and sharing happiness. Whether through thoughtful gifts, festive experiences or small gestures of kindness, the brand aims to make every occasion more meaningful. This Diwali, IGP hopes to bring a little more joy to celebrations and make them special for everyone.
About IGP
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