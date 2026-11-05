The Community Development Authority in Dubai Launches Inaugural “Social Services Equity” Forum to Advance a More Inclusive and Sustainable Social Ecosystem
(MENAFN- Boopin) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 4 November 2026:
As part of Dubai's ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life and advance an integrated and inclusive social system, the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai will host the inaugural edition of the “Social Services Equity” Forum on 12 November, under the theme "Senior Citizens: Pioneers of Values and Partners in Development". The forum will take place at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights.
The forum reflects Dubai's commitment to strengthening the participation of all segments of society in shaping its social services system, while drawing on the knowledge, experience and insights of senior citizens, both Emiratis and residents, to enrich community services and initiatives. This approach aims to foster stronger intergenerational bonds and support the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 towards a more cohesive, sustainable and prosperous society.
Enhancing the Quality of Life of Senior Citizens
The inaugural edition of the forum will focus on ways to enhance social services for senior citizens, both Emiratis and residents, strengthen their independence and improve their quality of life. It will also explore opportunities to expand their involvement in designing services and initiatives that address their needs and reflect their aspirations.
The programme will feature scientific sessions and specialised discussions on senior citizens' community participation, the value of their knowledge and life experiences, and international models and best practices that support their independence and enhance their quality of life. The forum will bring together experts and specialists from the USA, Spain and Japan.
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid: Senior Citizens Are a Valuable Social Asset for Future Generations
Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, affirmed that developing social services for senior citizens reflects Dubai's vision of advancing an integrated social system that places people at the heart of development. She highlighted the importance of moving beyond the provision of support towards empowerment, while engaging senior citizens in the design and development of services in ways that enhance their quality of life, wellbeing and role within the community.
Her Excellency said: "Senior citizens are an integral part of Dubai and the UAE's story. Their knowledge, experiences and values represent a valuable social asset for future generations. It is our responsibility to continue designing and developing services in partnership with them, while creating diverse opportunities to benefit from their expertise and life experiences and pass their values on to future generations. This will strengthen their active participation in society and support their wellbeing and prosperity."
Her Excellency added: "This forum reflects our direction towards advancing a more integrated and proactive social system that responds to the needs of senior citizens and reinforces their role as partners in development. It also translates the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 into tangible impact, strengthens connections between generations and safeguards the sustainability of the UAE's cultural heritage."
Government Integration to Enhance Quality of Life
The forum will feature a panel discussion titled "Dubai Cares for Its Seniors: Integrated Government Services Advancing Equity and Quality of Life", with the participation of representatives from several government entities in Dubai. The discussion will explore ways to develop services and facilities for senior citizens, strengthen coordination and integration across government entities, simplify procedures and facilitate access to services, thereby supporting their independence and enhancing their quality of life.
The forum will also feature a presentation of the CDA's research findings titled "When the Memories of Senior Citizens Tell the Story of Society's Values", delivered by Dr Maryam Othman, Chair of the Forum's Organising Committee. This will be complemented by a presentation titled "A Day in the Life of a Senior Citizen", alongside interactive discussions that will provide senior citizens, both Emiratis and residents, with an opportunity to share their experiences and aspirations and contribute to discussions on opportunities to further develop community services.
The forum's sessions are expected to generate practical recommendations and actionable proposals to further enhance social services and strengthen the role of senior citizens as active partners in development, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the CDA's strategic priorities.
As part of Dubai's ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life and advance an integrated and inclusive social system, the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai will host the inaugural edition of the “Social Services Equity” Forum on 12 November, under the theme "Senior Citizens: Pioneers of Values and Partners in Development". The forum will take place at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights.
The forum reflects Dubai's commitment to strengthening the participation of all segments of society in shaping its social services system, while drawing on the knowledge, experience and insights of senior citizens, both Emiratis and residents, to enrich community services and initiatives. This approach aims to foster stronger intergenerational bonds and support the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 towards a more cohesive, sustainable and prosperous society.
Enhancing the Quality of Life of Senior Citizens
The inaugural edition of the forum will focus on ways to enhance social services for senior citizens, both Emiratis and residents, strengthen their independence and improve their quality of life. It will also explore opportunities to expand their involvement in designing services and initiatives that address their needs and reflect their aspirations.
The programme will feature scientific sessions and specialised discussions on senior citizens' community participation, the value of their knowledge and life experiences, and international models and best practices that support their independence and enhance their quality of life. The forum will bring together experts and specialists from the USA, Spain and Japan.
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid: Senior Citizens Are a Valuable Social Asset for Future Generations
Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, affirmed that developing social services for senior citizens reflects Dubai's vision of advancing an integrated social system that places people at the heart of development. She highlighted the importance of moving beyond the provision of support towards empowerment, while engaging senior citizens in the design and development of services in ways that enhance their quality of life, wellbeing and role within the community.
Her Excellency said: "Senior citizens are an integral part of Dubai and the UAE's story. Their knowledge, experiences and values represent a valuable social asset for future generations. It is our responsibility to continue designing and developing services in partnership with them, while creating diverse opportunities to benefit from their expertise and life experiences and pass their values on to future generations. This will strengthen their active participation in society and support their wellbeing and prosperity."
Her Excellency added: "This forum reflects our direction towards advancing a more integrated and proactive social system that responds to the needs of senior citizens and reinforces their role as partners in development. It also translates the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 into tangible impact, strengthens connections between generations and safeguards the sustainability of the UAE's cultural heritage."
Government Integration to Enhance Quality of Life
The forum will feature a panel discussion titled "Dubai Cares for Its Seniors: Integrated Government Services Advancing Equity and Quality of Life", with the participation of representatives from several government entities in Dubai. The discussion will explore ways to develop services and facilities for senior citizens, strengthen coordination and integration across government entities, simplify procedures and facilitate access to services, thereby supporting their independence and enhancing their quality of life.
The forum will also feature a presentation of the CDA's research findings titled "When the Memories of Senior Citizens Tell the Story of Society's Values", delivered by Dr Maryam Othman, Chair of the Forum's Organising Committee. This will be complemented by a presentation titled "A Day in the Life of a Senior Citizen", alongside interactive discussions that will provide senior citizens, both Emiratis and residents, with an opportunity to share their experiences and aspirations and contribute to discussions on opportunities to further develop community services.
The forum's sessions are expected to generate practical recommendations and actionable proposals to further enhance social services and strengthen the role of senior citizens as active partners in development, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the CDA's strategic priorities.
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