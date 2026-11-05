Palestinian Martyred, Others Injured In Two Israeli Airstrikes In Central Gaza Strip
GAZA, Nov 5 (NNN-QNA) -- A Palestinian was martyred and others were injured Thursday morning in two airstrikes carried out by Israeli occupation aircraft in the central Gaza Strip, Qatar News Agency reported, citing local media.
The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that a Palestinian was martyred in a strike west of Al-Zawayda, while others were injured in a separate strike that targeted a group of Palestinians in Deir al-Balah.
A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel came into effect last October.
However, Israeli forces have continued to violate it with further airstrikes, artillery shelling and heavy gunfire across the Gaza Strip.
--NNN-QNA
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