Houthis Demand $51 Billion From Saudi Arabia To End Military Operations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Yemen's Houthi rebels demanded $51 billion from Saudi Arabia in exchange for ending their military operations, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Houthi officials say the amount is intended to compensate for damage caused by Saudi airstrikes during Riyadh's 11-year involvement in Yemen's civil war, as well as the blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia.

The newspaper also reports that the Houthis are demanding that Riyadh recognise them as Yemen's legitimate government.

If Saudi Arabia accepts this demand, it would effectively pave the way for a state allied with Iran to emerge along its southern border.

At the same time, Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities, airports and maritime routes have become increasingly frequent.

Earlier, the Egyptian parliament approved a request by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the country's security agencies to deploy troops to Saudi Arabia to help defend it against Houthi attacks.

Image: STR/AP