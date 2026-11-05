Azerbaijan, Ukraine Review Prospects For Joint Energy Projects

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Ukraine held the 14th plenary session of their Intergovernmental Commission in Uzhhorod.

The meeting was attended by an Azerbaijani delegation led by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and a Ukrainian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Speaking at the meeting, Shahbazov said relations between the two countries were continuing to develop, with cooperation deepening in several areas, including agriculture and energy. He stressed that Azerbaijan was interested in further expanding its energy partnership with Ukraine.

Despite the existing challenges, Azerbaijani companies continue working to broaden their cooperation with Ukrainian partners, Shahbazov noted. He also said that the trust-based dialogue between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provides a solid political foundation for strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Shahbazov expressed confidence that the latest session of the Intergovernmental Commission would help advance joint projects. He pointed out that bilateral trade turnover had exceeded $500 million annually, while 290 companies with Ukrainian investment were operating in Azerbaijan. He added that joint production and investment projects in Azerbaijan were another important area of the partnership.

For his part, Shmyhal stressed the need for new approaches to strengthening the resilience of energy systems. He thanked Azerbaijan for its support to Ukraine amid the war, noting that Baku had made a significant contribution to protecting the resilience of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to Shmyhal, Azerbaijan continues to provide generators, transformers, cable products and other essential equipment to Ukraine. He expressed hope that the issues discussed at the commission meeting would help expand cooperation across several sectors.

The sides also discussed the implementation of joint projects, including prospects for building a reservoir-type power plant in Mingachevir.