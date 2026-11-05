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Russian Forces Strike Civilian And Critical Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region, Injuring Three

Russian Forces Strike Civilian And Critical Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region, Injuring Three


Date: 2026-11-05 08:07:58

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Several communities in the Vinnytsia region sustained damage to civilian and critical infrastructure as a result of the enemy attack. As of now, three people have been reported injured. All sustained minor injuries and are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Zabolotna said.

According to her, two trucks and a trailer caught fire in one of the region's cities. Emergency responders have already extinguished the blaze.

Read also: Russian forces strike Hlukhiv with drone, two injured

Elsewhere, a fire damaged 11 vehicles: four were completely destroyed, while seven others sustained damage.

Zabolotna noted that after the air raid alert was lifted, energy workers began repairs at facilities damaged in the attack.

All relevant services continue to work to address the consequences of the attack.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces damaged critical infrastructure facilities in the Vinnytsia region on November 3.

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