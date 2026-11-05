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Lithuania's Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Diplomat Over Attacks On Ukraine

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Diplomat Over Attacks On Ukraine


Date: 2026-11-05 08:07:57

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry reported this on X, according to Ukrinform.

"We have summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy to condemn Russia's continued attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure across Ukraine," the ministry said.

It emphasized that deadly strikes on trains, schools and shelters constitute war crimes.

"Russia must end its aggression and be held accountable," the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry stressed.

Read also: New phase of search operations begins in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces dropped nine aerial bombs on an underground school in Komyshuvakha that was being used as an Invincibility Point. The strike occurred while humanitarian aid was being distributed there. As of November 5, the death toll had risen to 42, with search operations ongoing.

On November 5, Russian forces also continued attacking energy facilities in the Chernihiv region.

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