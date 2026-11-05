Peshawar Stays Dry As Rain Expected In KP's Upper Districts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) According to the Meteorological Department, dry weather is expected in Peshawar and other plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while rain is likely in the province's upper districts.

The Meteorological Department reported that Peshawar recorded a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 30°C, while the humidity level stood at 80 per cent.

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According to the department, Chitral received 1mm of rainfall, while temperatures in Kalam, Upper Dir and Malam Jabba were recorded at 5°C, 6°C and 6°C, respectively.