Peshawar Stays Dry As Rain Expected In KP's Upper Districts
The Meteorological Department reported that Peshawar recorded a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 30°C, while the humidity level stood at 80 per cent.
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According to the department, Chitral received 1mm of rainfall, while temperatures in Kalam, Upper Dir and Malam Jabba were recorded at 5°C, 6°C and 6°C, respectively.
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