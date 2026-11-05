Four People, Including Police And FC Personnel, Abducted In Lakki Marwat

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Unidentified armed men allegedly abducted four people after setting up a blockade on Hussain Khel Ghundi Road in the Bettani subdivision of Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, the abductees include police constable Shaban, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel Naseem, and driver Rehman Gul. The identity of the fourth person has not yet been established.

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Reports of heavy gunfire emerged from the area following the incident. Local sources said members of the Bettani tribe had mobilised in large numbers and allegedly set up blockades on various routes to prevent the movement of the armed men.

The gunfire and tense security situation have sparked serious concern among local residents. However, no official statement has yet been issued regarding the incident or efforts to recover the abductees.