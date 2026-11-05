Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Four People, Including Police And FC Personnel, Abducted In Lakki Marwat

Four People, Including Police And FC Personnel, Abducted In Lakki Marwat


Date: 2026-11-05 08:07:53

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Unidentified armed men allegedly abducted four people after setting up a blockade on Hussain Khel Ghundi Road in the Bettani subdivision of Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, the abductees include police constable Shaban, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel Naseem, and driver Rehman Gul. The identity of the fourth person has not yet been established.

Also Read: Peshawar Stays Dry as Rain Expected in KP's Upper Districts

Reports of heavy gunfire emerged from the area following the incident. Local sources said members of the Bettani tribe had mobilised in large numbers and allegedly set up blockades on various routes to prevent the movement of the armed men.

The gunfire and tense security situation have sparked serious concern among local residents. However, no official statement has yet been issued regarding the incident or efforts to recover the abductees.

MENAFN05112026000189011041ID1111920451


Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search