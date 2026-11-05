House Speaker Vows Firm Support For Jordan's Security Services Against Terrorism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra)- Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives, Dr. Ibrahim Tarawneh, affirmed the cowardly terrorist act that targeted a member of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) in the capital, Amman, will only make Jordan "stronger, more resilient, and more cohesive." He added that the nation's security and stability are a "red line" that cannot be compromised.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Lower House, Tarawneh affirmed such criminal acts will never undermine resolve of the Jordanian people.

Paying tribute to the PSD's fallen hero, he recalled the sacrifices made by the brave men of the Jordanian security services to protect Jordan and safeguard its security and stability.

He extended his deepest condolences and sympathy to the martyr's family and his brothers-in-arms, wishing his wounded colleague a speedy recovery and good health.

"We stand firmly behind our Arab Army and our security services in striking the dens of terrorism and pursue whoever that might attempt to tamper with Jordan's security," Tarawneh stated.

He added that: "Terrorism has no religion. The attack of places of worship and innocent people demonstrates that terrorism strikes at both Muslims and Christians alike." He stressed that the unity and cohesion of the Jordanian people serve as an "invincible barrier" against strife and terrorism.

//Petra// AG