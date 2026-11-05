Government Vows Zero Tolerance For Attacks On Security Personnel

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said Thursday that attacks on security personnel performing their duties constitute an assault on state authority, the rule of law, and every Jordanian.

Momani's remarks followed a stabbing attack in Amman that killed Corporal Jawad Salayta while on duty Thursday. Another officer was wounded while arresting the attacker and is in stable condition, according to the Public Security Directorate.

Momani said that national security and stability take precedence over all other considerations, stressing that the government would not tolerate any assailant or action targeting Jordan and its people. He affirmed that the state and its institutions are capable of protecting citizens and residents while enforcing the law firmly against anyone who commits violations or attacks.

He noted that Prime Minister Jafar Hassan is closely monitoring the security services' handling of the attack, which preliminary investigations indicate was a terrorist act.

The prime minister instructed relevant authorities to quickly determine the circumstances and motives behind the assault and to take the necessary legal action against anyone involved, Momani added.

Honoring the fallen officer, Momani said that sacrifice has long been part of the service of Jordan's military and security personnel, who have given their lives for God and country.

He offered condolences to the family and colleagues of the corporal while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured officer. He also prayed for mercy for the fallen officer and for Jordan's continued security and stability.

//Petra// HA