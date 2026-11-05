State Security Court Prosecutor Launches Investigation Into Amman Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- The State Security Court's Public Prosecution has begun investigating Thursday's terrorist attack on public security personnel in Amman, the court's Prosecutor General, Brig. Gen. Military Judge Ahmad Shahaltough, said.

Earlier this afternoon, Corporal Jawad Salayta was fatally stabbed while on duty in Amman, according to the Public Security Directorate. A security patrol intervened and arrested the attacker. The officer in charge of the patrol suffered facial injuries during the struggle and was hospitalized in stable condition.

//Petra// NQ