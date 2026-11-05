Historic Cucamonga Service Station Announces Special Route 66 Centennial Promotions November 58

MENAFN - GetNews)"Cucamonga Service Station is a historic landmark located in Route 66 in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. The Station is popular with tourists from all over the world."Limited-time offers on exclusive commemorative coins and personalized Centennial bricks celebrate 100 years of America's Mother Road, with promotions scheduled ahead of Veterans Day.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - November 5, 2026 - As Route 66 prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary, the historic Cucamonga Service Station in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is marking the milestone with two special Centennial promotions available November 5 through November 8, 2026.

For four days only, the volunteer-operated nonprofit will offer substantial discounts on its exclusive Route 66 Centennial Commemorative Coins and personalized Route 66 Centennial Bricks.

Both promotions are available to visitors at the historic Station and nationwide through its online store at .

Celebrating a Century of the Mother Road

Established in 1926, Route 66 became one of America's most recognizable highways, connecting communities, businesses and generations of travelers between Chicago and Southern California.

The Cucamonga Service Station, located along historic Route 66 in Rancho Cucamonga, is a preserved landmark that continues to welcome visitors interested in the history and heritage of the Mother Road.

The Centennial promotions offer two different ways to commemorate this once-in-a-century anniversary.

Exclusive Route 66 Centennial Commemorative Coin

The specially designed commemorative coin celebrates the 1926–2026 Centennial and features the historic Cucamonga Service Station. Available exclusively through the Station, the collectible is being offered at a significantly reduced price during the four-day promotion.

Personalized Route 66 Centennial Commemorative Brick

The Centennial Brick program offers Route 66 enthusiasts an opportunity to become a permanent part of the Mother Road's history.

Each 8-by-4-inch commemorative brick includes the Route 66 Centennial logo and two lines of personalized text. Bricks will be permanently installed at the historic Cucamonga Service Station, creating lasting tributes that can be viewed by visitors for generations to come.

Purchasers may commemorate a loved one, recognize a family connection to Route 66, celebrate a business or car club, or simply place their own name at a historic landmark.

The special promotional pricing on both items ends November 8. Centennial bricks will remain available at their regular price through December 31, 2026.

Why the Promotions Are Being Held Before November 11

Although November 11, 2026, marks the official 100th anniversary of Route 66, the date also coincides with Veterans Day in the United States and Remembrance Day in other countries.

In recognition of the significance of that day, the Cucamonga Service Station has chosen to hold its special promotions November 5–8, leaving November 11 as a day of remembrance and reflection.

"Route 66 reaching its 100th anniversary is an extraordinary milestone, and we wanted to do something special to mark the occasion," said Anthony Gonzalez, President of the Cucamonga Service Station.

"At the same time, November 11 is a day with tremendous significance for veterans and their families. Holding our promotions a few days earlier allows us to celebrate the Centennial while showing respect for those who have served and sacrificed."

Supporting the Preservation of Route 66 History

Beyond commemorating the anniversary, the promotions are intended to introduce more people to the historic Cucamonga Service Station and support its continued preservation.

"One of our goals is to reach Route 66 enthusiasts across the country, including people who may never have visited the Station," Gonzalez added. "The commemorative coin provides a special Centennial keepsake, while the personalized brick offers something quite different - a permanent place on Route 66. Both help us share the Station's story with a wider audience."

Proceeds from the commemorative programs support the preservation and continued operation of the volunteer-operated historic landmark.

Promotion Details

Dates: November 5–8, 2026 only

Special offers: Exclusive Route 66 Centennial Commemorative Coins and personalized Route 66 Centennial Bricks

Availability: In person at the Cucamonga Service Station and nationwide through online ordering

Online store:

Station address: 9670 Foothill Boulevard, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Visiting hours: Thursday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

About the Cucamonga Service Station

Located on historic Route 66 in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the Cucamonga Service Station is a preserved roadside landmark dedicated to sharing the history of America's Mother Road. Operated by volunteers, the nonprofit welcomes visitors and works to preserve an important part of Southern California's transportation and roadside heritage for future generations.

For more information, visit .