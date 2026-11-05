Ashagabat Hosts Tour Of MAMA“Mother Nature” International Art Exhibition (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A tour has been organized for the international art exhibition MAMA“Mother Nature”, held at the State Academy of Arts of Turkmenistan at the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

The exhibition was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

The event, attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Saadat Yusifova, brought together heads and staff of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in the country, media representatives, as well as educators, students, and members of the public.

During the tour, the participants viewed the works of art on display and learned about the project's main idea and concept.

The exhibition, which opened at the State Academy of Arts of Turkmenistan on October 20, 2026, will remain open to visitors until November 30, 2026.