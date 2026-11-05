Jordan Seeks To Expand Security Cooperation With Kazakhstan - King Abdullah II

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Jordan is interested in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan on regional security and counterterrorism, King Abdullah II said during talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, the Kazakh president's press service reported.

King Abdullah II thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome, noting that Kazakhstan and Jordan share long-standing relations, mutual respect and a common commitment to strengthening peace and stability.

"As you mentioned, the exchange of visits last year gave an important impetus to the development of bilateral relations. We intend to continue implementing the agreements reached and expand cooperation in key areas, including trade, investment, tourism, technology and defense," he said.

King Abdullah II also expressed his appreciation to Tokayev for jointly organizing a new round of meetings within the framework of the Aqaba Process, saying this demonstrated the two countries' shared commitment to addressing regional and global security challenges.

For his part, Tokayev described the Jordanian king's official visit to Kazakhstan as evidence of the strong ties of friendship, mutual respect and solidarity between the two countries.

"Jordan is our time-tested and reliable partner in the Arab world. In recent years, our cooperation has gained new momentum. We highly value the strong political dialogue established between us, which is maintained at various levels. Last year marked a special milestone in bilateral relations, as mutual high-level visits took place. The joint statement adopted following the talks, as well as numerous documents signed by our ministries, agencies and business representatives, contributed to the further development of multifaceted cooperation," Tokayev said.

He emphasized the importance of implementing agreements reached in all areas of mutual interest and noted that economic cooperation remains one of the key drivers of Kazakh-Jordanian relations.

Tokayev also pointed to the potential for expanding cultural and humanitarian ties, including through stronger academic and scientific links and increased mutual tourist flows.

The Kazakh president highlighted the similarity of the two countries' approaches to international and regional issues and praised King Abdullah II's contribution to strengthening friendly ties.

"Under Your wise leadership, Jordan has gained broad international recognition as an important voice of reason and restraint, as well as a consistent supporter of peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond. In this regard, Kazakhstan highly values the Aqaba Process, which You launched more than a decade ago. It is a great honor for us to co-host the first meeting in this format in Central Asia. The theme of the session - security in the field of artificial intelligence - is extremely relevant today. I am confident that the summit will provide an opportunity to present the Central Asian region's vision and give new impetus to our joint efforts to maintain peace and security," Tokayev said.