3 E Network Partners With Zhengguangtong Logistics To Develop Asset-Light AI Compute Supply Chain Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the“Company” or“3 E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Zhengguangtong Logistics. This collaboration aims to establish a global, end-to-end intelligent compute fulfillment network. This network is expected to provide critical physical infrastructure support for the scalable commercial deployment of the Company's proprietary enterprise-grade AI storage servers and all-flash arrays, while supporting 3 E Network in advancing a next-generation AI infrastructure ecosystem and accelerating the large-scale application of high-density compute within the B2B market.

Digital Synergy and Compute Lifecycle Management Based on the CaaS Model

The partnership focuses on system-level digital integration between the two companies. Using customized middleware, 3 E Network plans to establish bi-directional real-time data synchronization between its Enterprise Resource Planning system and Zhengguangtong's smart logistics cloud platform via full-stack APIs. This digital architecture is expected to connect distribution nodes from factory dispatch and cross-domain routing to data center delivery, concurrently establishing a“Digital Twin” of the compute assets in the cloud.

For technology-sensitive AI compute hardware, both parties plan to jointly deploy a device-level full-lifecycle asset management mechanism. By linking data including hardware serial numbers, Baseboard Management Controller identifiers, and core firmware versions, the system is designed to perform fine-grained status tracking and configuration management for each enterprise-grade storage server. Furthermore, the digital fulfillment foundation supports multi-dimensional real-time telemetry, covering dynamic route optimization alongside strict temperature, humidity, and vibration monitoring for precision electronic components during transit.

Regarding compliance and asset security, this integration is expected to introduce a tamper-resistant chain-of-custody workflow. This process aims to support the Company's compliance with applicable auditing standards during hardware fulfillment, while also establishing the core data interface and asset management foundation for 3 E Network to expand into Compute-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) models, such as on-demand hardware scaling and subscription-based compute provisioning.

Building an Agile Compute Deployment Network and Optimizing Working Capital

Leveraging Zhengguangtong's 5A-level mainline network, 3 E Network is planning the deployment of a flexible, asset-light forward deployment network. This architecture adopts a Hub-and-Spoke logistics system, with plans to establish strategic forward stocking locations in proximity to enterprise compute clusters to support the agile, on-demand dispatch of compute components.

From a capital allocation perspective, this asset-light model is expected to enable the Company to advance the construction of a global fulfillment network while avoiding the heavy Capital Expenditures (“CapEx”) associated with proprietary warehousing. By shifting from fixed asset investments toward more flexible operating expenditures, the Company anticipates further optimization of its cash conversion cycle.

Additionally, this decentralized supply chain layout is projected to reduce end-to-end compute delivery lead times for B2B clients and support next business day spare parts response services, thereby elevating cluster maintenance Service Level Agreement standards. This deployment aims to mitigate physical fulfillment barriers for B2B enterprises expanding high-density compute clusters, supporting the commercial realization of next-generation AI infrastructure.

Expanding Distributed Compute Foundations and Advancing Green Infrastructure

Addressing the sustained growth in generative AI compute demand, this collaboration aims to establish a highly scalable supply chain ecosystem foundation for 3 E Network to support the global layout of distributed AI compute nodes. As the Company's hardware product lines expand from AI storage arrays to high-density Hyper-converged Infrastructure (“HCI”) racks, Zhengguangtong's modular supply chain solutions are expected to help ensure that logistics capacity scales in tandem with compute cluster size. This backend support network is expected to enable the Company to execute compute infrastructure orders for hyperscale clients and provide physical network support for future expansion into Edge Computing hubs.

While optimizing the compute distribution architecture, both parties are incorporating Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) standards into operational considerations. Through Zhengguangtong's cloud-based dynamic routing algorithms and multi-node orchestrated distribution network, the partnership is committed to reducing Scope 3 Emissions within the value chain during the physical deployment of high-density hardware. This joint green infrastructure practice aligns with 3 E Network's long-term corporate strategy of promoting environmentally sustainable compute ecosystems.

Management Commentary

Dr. Tingjun Yang, Chief Executive Officer of 3 E Network, stated:“As core R&D milestones transition into physical products, establishing an industrial-grade fulfillment supply chain represents an important step for the Company. Zhengguangtong's digital logistics infrastructure meets our requirements for the scalable deployment of AI infrastructure. This collaboration enables us to maintain an asset-light operational model while securing the safe and efficient delivery of compute hardware to enterprise clients.”

Dr. Yang added:“By establishing a globalized physical fulfillment network, the Company is focused on optimizing its working capital cycle and laying the operational groundwork for the hardware commercialization phase. We anticipate this partnership will further strengthen the Company's long-term competitiveness in the global B2B compute market.”

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of“AI and energy symbiosis” and has a strong vision in the field of energy investment. The Company's business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

About Zhengguangtong Logistics

Zhengguangtong Logistics is a premier 5A-level supply chain technology enterprise. Operating an extensive network of smart logistics parks and utilizing advanced digital routing algorithms, the company provides comprehensive contract logistics, cross-domain fulfillment node management, and secure transportation services tailored for technology-intensive and high-value-added industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect the Company's future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

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