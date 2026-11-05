Zoth Ranks Among The World's 100 Most Promising Fintechs, One Of Six Middle East Startups On CB Insights' 2026 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition comes as Zoth's payments business tops $500 million in total volume and its zMAG7, a basket of tokenized stocks powered by Coinbase, crosses 20,000 users in two weeks

Dubai, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoth, the full-stack stablecoin neobank, has been ranked in CB Insights' 2026 Fintech 100. Zoth is listed in the Tokenized Fund Operations category, within the Capital Markets & Asset Management section, and is one of six Middle East companies on the list.

The recognition follows a year of rapid growth for Zoth. zVault's underlying strategy now manages more than $115 million million in assets under management, and in September Zoth became the first neobank to bring tokenized stocks onchain through its zVaults, built on Coinbase Tokenized Stocks on Base.

Its zPayments business has processed more than $500 million in total volume and now handles $55 million a month across 172 countries. Zoth Payments Limited is registered as a Money Services Business with FINTRAC in Canada, and Zoth works with licensed partners covering the UAE and all 50 US states. Zoth is also expanding its reach through partnerships with NYSE-listed Company and regional fintech leaders, including SOOHO.I in South Korea and Paystand in Latin America.

“Being named to CB Insights' Fintech 100 is a meaningful recognition for the team, particularly as the list is based on CB Insights' own market data. We have always believed stablecoins will change how banking works, especially in markets where local currencies can't be relied on,” said Pritam Dutta, Founder and CEO of Zoth.“That is why we have built our infrastructure ourselves, from payments to yield, and secured the licenses to operate it properly. Looking ahead, our focus is on reaching more markets and building the infrastructure for an economy where AI agents handle money too.”

Now in its ninth year, the CB Insights Fintech 100 highlights the most promising private fintech companies in the world. CB Insights' analysts selected this year's winners from more than 70,000 private fintechs, ranging from pre-seed to Series C. They used data including deal activity, industry partnerships, investor strength, hiring momentum and revenue. The list maps the 100 winners across 21 categories in six sections of the fintech market. Zoth is one of four UAE-based companies named.

About Zoth

Zoth is building a full-stack stablecoin neobank for the Global South and the emerging Agentic Economy, an integrated financial infrastructure that unifies yield, payments, cards, liquidity, compliance, and security into a single, institutional-grade platform for individuals, institutions, and AI agents.

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