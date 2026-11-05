Schneider Electric launches Energy Tech Accelerator to build AI-ready talent for the energy transition
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) November 5, 2026 — Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader,
today launched Energy Tech Accelerator, a 12-month global early-career program that will recruit an inaugural cohort of 50 participants across five global hubs to work at the intersection of artificial intelligence, engineering and sustainable energy. Participants will work on meaningful business and customer challenges while gaining dedicated learning, mentoring, customer exposure and opportunities to build a connected global community.
Energy Tech Accelerator is part of Schneide’ Electric’s investment in the workforce capabilities needed as energy systems become more digital and connected. The program gives emerging talent responsibility and practical experience from the start.
“Advancing energy technology is ultimately”about people,” said Charise Le, chief human resources officer of Schneider Electric. “Early-career talent should not have to wait years to make a meaningful contribution. Through Energy Tech Accelerator, participants will learn across the business, take on real challenges and build the capabilities and confidence to help shape a more sustainable energy futur”.”
The inaugural cohort will be recruited across five of Schneider Elec’ric’s global hubs: Boston; Paris and Grenoble; Dubai; Bangalore; and Shanghai. The program is designed for curious, analytical and globally minded early-career engineers who are excited by AI, digital technology and sustainable transformation.
Applications open Nov. 2. Candidates can learn more and apply at
today launched Energy Tech Accelerator, a 12-month global early-career program that will recruit an inaugural cohort of 50 participants across five global hubs to work at the intersection of artificial intelligence, engineering and sustainable energy. Participants will work on meaningful business and customer challenges while gaining dedicated learning, mentoring, customer exposure and opportunities to build a connected global community.
Energy Tech Accelerator is part of Schneide’ Electric’s investment in the workforce capabilities needed as energy systems become more digital and connected. The program gives emerging talent responsibility and practical experience from the start.
“Advancing energy technology is ultimately”about people,” said Charise Le, chief human resources officer of Schneider Electric. “Early-career talent should not have to wait years to make a meaningful contribution. Through Energy Tech Accelerator, participants will learn across the business, take on real challenges and build the capabilities and confidence to help shape a more sustainable energy futur”.”
The inaugural cohort will be recruited across five of Schneider Elec’ric’s global hubs: Boston; Paris and Grenoble; Dubai; Bangalore; and Shanghai. The program is designed for curious, analytical and globally minded early-career engineers who are excited by AI, digital technology and sustainable transformation.
Applications open Nov. 2. Candidates can learn more and apply at
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