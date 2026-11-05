Teleai Officially Launches Privacy-First AI Camera For Sensitive Public And Healthcare Spaces

SHANGHAI, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Institute of Artificial Intelligence of China Telecom has launched groundbreaking“token-stream” technology to detect safety incidents in sensitive spaces-from public restrooms to elderly care facilities-without storing or transmitting original video.

The Institute of Artificial Intelligence of China Telecom (TeleAI) has officially announced the commercial rollout and deployment of the TeleAI Privacy Camera. Marking a major technical milestone in edge computing and data privacy, the AI-powered monitoring device is engineered to detect critical safety incidents in highly sensitive environments-such as public restrooms and senior care bathrooms-without ever storing, recording, or transmitting original video feeds.









Solving the Surveillance Privacy Dilemma

Traditional video surveillance in private or sensitive public spaces has long been restricted due to severe privacy intrusions. The TeleAI Privacy Camera bridges this gap by operating as a proactive safety monitor rather than a recording device. Built to detect abnormal or prohibited behaviors-including physical altercations, smoking hazards, and slips or falls-the system instantly triggers real-time alerts while ensuring raw video is immediately deleted at the source.

The flagship product was developed by a premier research team led by Prof. Xuelong Li, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Scientist of China Telecom and Director of TeleAI.

Pioneering Token-Stream Technology via AI Flow

At the core of the device is TeleAI's proprietary AI Flow intelligent transmission network, which operates on an advanced device-edge-cloud inference framework.

Data privacy is enforced at the exact moment of capture through a rigorous, automated workflow:



Feature Extraction: On-device AI extracts abstract features from each captured frame while permanently stripping out identifiable markers, such as human faces and distinct clothing.

Immediate Deletion: The raw video frame is permanently deleted on the device immediately after processing. Secure Transmission: Only anonymized, abstract data-referred to as a“token stream”-is transmitted to the cloud. Even if intercepted in transit, the data cannot be reverse-engineered into recognizable images.



Operators and administrative staff receive actionable alerts exclusively as text descriptions or simple graphical notifications, granting them the situational awareness needed to respond rapidly without accessing private personal data.

Real-World Deployment in Senior Care and Public Facilities

Recently, Bloomberg has reported on a rumored Apple camera built to operate without recording footage. Across the Pacific, TeleAI Privacy Camera is now actively operational across municipal public facilities and healthcare institutions. In elderly care homes and private residences, the hardware is marketed as the TeleAI Smart Care Assistant (TeleCare). Disguised discreetly as a standard ceiling-mounted smoke detector to minimize occupant discomfort, TeleCare monitors bathroom and bathing areas for sudden medical emergencies, distress gestures, and falls, notifying family members or medical staff within five seconds of detection.

TeleAI's broader AI Flow architecture continues to expand across industrial, maritime, and emergency communications sectors, paving the way for a secure, token-stream communication standard for the next-generation AI era.

About TeleAI

Established in May 2024 and led by Prof. Dr. Xuelong Li, CTO & Chief Scientist of China Telecom, TeleAI focuses on cutting-edge research including AI Flow, World Models, Embodied Intelligence, AI Infrastructure, and AI Governance.

X (Twitter): @TeleAI_AIFlow

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