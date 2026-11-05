Briacell Awarded 2026“Immunotherapy Solution Of The Year” By Biotech Breakthrough

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Life Sciences & Biotechnology Innovation Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, announced today that it has awarded BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, for“Immunotherapy Solution of the Year” in its sixth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

BriaCell's lead treatment, Bria-IMTTM, is a targeted cell-based immunotherapy for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. Bria-IMTTM is a genetically engineered human breast cancer cell line with features of immune cells. The treatment wakes up the native immune system to recognize and attack hidden cancer cells throughout the body without the need for harsh chemotherapies that damage healthy tissue. BriaCell has also developed a personalized approach that is off the shelf - Bria-OTSTM and Bria-OTS+TM.

The therapy works by directly instructing both helper and killer T cells and innate immune cells to target matching tumor markers. This systemic immune response is strong enough to cross the blood-brain barrier and clear tumors that have spread to the brain.

In Phase 2 trials, patients with metastatic breast cancer lived for a median of 13.3 to 16.6 months on Bria-IMTTM regimen, compared to historical benchmarks of 5.9 to 9.8 months. The regimen also shows an excellent safety profile, and early trial findings have identified key biomarkers, such as positive delayed-type hypersensitivity (DTH), that allow oncologists to quickly identify likely responders and optimize care. Bria-IMTTM is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 study (Bria-ABC) under FDA Fast Track status.

In addition, the company's technology addresses manufacturing backlogs and costs of traditional personalized cell therapies by not having to harvest and alter a patient's own cells in a lab, and instead using pre-manufactured, frozen cells that are thawed and injected under the skin in a standard clinical setting. The company's next-generation systems, Bria-OTSTM and Bria-OTS+TM, use a saliva test to match over 99% of patients with an off-the-shelf supply, for a lower-cost option.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from BioTech Breakthrough. BriaCell is committed to helping patients facing late-stage metastatic breast cancer,” said Dr. William V. Williams, President & CEO of BriaCell.“Our clinical findings continue to show that Bria-IMT not only extends survival well beyond historical benchmarks, but does so with a remarkably well-tolerated safety profile. This award is a testament to our team's dedication to bringing accessible, off-the-shelf targeted cell therapies to the patients who need them most as we advance our pivotal Phase 3 study.”

Beyond breast cancer, BriaCell is applying its off-the-shelf cellular approach to prostate cancer through Bria-PROS+TM, a candidate with FDA IND clearance.

The life sciences and biotechnology sector is rapidly redefining how diseases are discovered, diagnosed and treated, transforming one of the world's most critical industries. From genomics and gene editing to AI-powered drug discovery, cell and gene therapies, and advanced bioprocessing, biotechnology is delivering faster breakthroughs, more personalized care and better outcomes for patients around the world.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global biotechnology and life sciences landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how therapies are researched, developed, manufactured and delivered. From AI-driven drug discovery platforms and precision medicine to synthetic biology, bioinformatics, and next-generation diagnostics and biomanufacturing, these innovations are enabling life sciences organizations to accelerate research, reduce development costs, bring life-changing treatments to market faster, and shape the future of human health.

“BriaCell is reshaping advanced cancer care. Over 40,000 women die from metastatic breast cancer in the U.S. each year. Once tumors stop responding to standard treatments like targeted therapies, hormonal therapies, chemotherapy, antibody-drug conjugates and immune checkpoint inhibitors, doctors run out of effective, data-backed options,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough.“BriaCell's personalized off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapy is aiming to train a patient's immune system to find and destroy cancer cells, including late-stage breast cancer. Bria-IMTTM offers a groundbreaking approach for patients with breast cancer that addresses some of the biggest challenges in current care, and may be able to address other cancers through ongoing research.”

BriaCell has expanded its clinical reach to over 75 major U.S. sites, including Mayo Clinic and the University of Pennsylvania.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at .

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact: Bryan Vaughn BioTech Breakthrough Awards 949.529.4120...