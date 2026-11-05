Smartbird Expands Enterprise AI Infrastructure Partner Network With Supermicro

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration combines Supermicro's advanced computing platforms and rack-scale infrastructure expertise with Smartbird's fully managed AI clusters to support diverse enterprise workloads, processor requirements, and deployment scales

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartbird, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), the enterprise AI infrastructure company, today announced a collaboration with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) (Supermicro) to deliver dedicated, fully managed AI infrastructure tailored to enterprise workloads. Combining Supermicro's broad portfolio of computing platforms and rack-scale solutions with Smartbird's infrastructure capabilities, the collaboration aims to support customers with varying processor, capacity, performance, and deployment requirements, from targeted AI applications to large-scale computing environments.

The collaboration advances Smartbird's strategy to build a network of leading technology partners, working to integrate proven technologies into purpose-built AI infrastructure solutions. Smartbird will draw on Supermicro's expertise in high-performance computing and integrated infrastructure to design, deploy, and operate dedicated AI clusters optimized for each customer's requirements. For Supermicro, the collaboration creates additional opportunities to bring its advanced computing technologies to enterprise customers through fully integrated, managed AI infrastructure solutions.

Bringing Enterprise AI to Production Scale

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to production, infrastructure requirements are becoming increasingly complex. Large-scale inference, model training, and agentic AI applications demand more than GPUs. They require integrated compute, storage, networking, power, cooling, and specialized operational expertise.

These requirements vary significantly across organizations and workloads. Different applications demand different processor architectures, computing capacities, and infrastructure configurations. For organizations in regulated industries, these demands are compounded by requirements for data security, infrastructure control, and sovereignty.

Smartbird addresses these challenges by delivering dedicated, sovereign-by-design AI infrastructure as a fully managed service. Through its collaboration with Supermicro, Smartbird can incorporate a broad range of computing technologies and rack-scale infrastructure solutions, enabling customers to select architectures suited to their workloads without building and operating the underlying infrastructure themselves.

The collaboration brings together complementary capabilities:



Flexible, AI-optimized computing: Supermicro's portfolio of GPU-accelerated and other processor platforms supports diverse AI workloads, including training, fine-tuning, and inference, with configurations matched to customer requirements.

Scalable, integrated infrastructure: Supermicro's rack-scale expertise enables coordinated compute, storage, networking, power, and cooling designs, supporting deployments of varying sizes and complexity.

Fully managed, end-to-end delivery: Smartbird oversees infrastructure design, procurement, integration, deployment, and ongoing operations, providing customers with a single accountable partner. Sovereign-by-design infrastructure: Dedicated, single-tenant clusters deployed on-premises or in colocation environments support customer requirements for data isolation, security, and operational control.

Infrastructure Designed Around Customer Requirements

The collaboration is intended to support a broad range of enterprise AI infrastructure needs, from dedicated systems optimized for specific applications to large-scale, high-density computing environments.

“The challenge for enterprises isn't simply acquiring compute. It's bringing together the right technologies and operating them reliably at scale,” said Dr. Nadia Carlsten, president and CEO of Smartbird.“Our collaboration with Supermicro strengthens our ability to deliver complete AI infrastructure tailored to each customer's workloads, regardless of the scale or computing architecture required. This is central to Smartbird's strategy: combining the best technologies in the market with the expertise to deploy and operate them as a fully managed service.”

“Enterprises need secure, compliant AI infrastructure that delivers performance, flexibility, and scalability,” said Ray Pang, senior vice president, Technology Enablement, Supermicro.“Our collaboration with Smartbird combines Supermicro's Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), application-optimized platforms, and rack-scale expertise with Smartbird's managed infrastructure model, enabling enterprises to rapidly deploy and scale AI environments tailored to their specific needs.”

Launched in June 2026, Smartbird designs, builds, and operates dedicated AI infrastructure tailored to enterprise workloads. The collaboration with Supermicro expands Smartbird's partner network and reinforces its commitment to delivering production-ready AI infrastructure through proven technologies and end-to-end managed operations.

Availability

To learn more about Smartbird's enterprise AI infrastructure solutions, visit . For more information about Supermicro, visit .

About Smartbird

Smartbird, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) is an AI infrastructure company focused on making enterprise AI deployment simpler, more secure, and more cost-effective. Smartbird designs, deploys, and operates dedicated, fully managed AI infrastructure tailored to customers' workloads and business requirements. With flexible deployment and ownership models, Smartbird enables enterprises, governments, and research organizations to run AI at production scale while maintaining control over their infrastructure, data, and costs. Learn more at .

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G/Edge IT Infrastructure. Supermicro is a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables their development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Supermicro's products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the U.S., Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from their flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc. All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Smartbird's strategy, anticipated partnerships, expected data center availability and cluster deployments, capital resources and market opportunity. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risks described in Smartbird's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Smartbird undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.