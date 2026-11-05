Zscaler To Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the cybersecurity platform for the AI era, will release its first quarter fiscal year 2027 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT Webcast: Dial-in: To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here. After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.



Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the“Events & Presentations” section and select“Q1 2027 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call” to participate.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across 200+ service locations globally and thousands of private locations at the edge, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

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