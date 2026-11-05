Electrocore To Participate In The Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics And Digital Health & Services Forum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum, taking place on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at The Westin New York Grand Central in New York City.

Joshua Lev, Co-Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the conference and host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting should contact their Canaccord Genuity sales representative.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company's two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use TruvagaTM and TAC-STIMTM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

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Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

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