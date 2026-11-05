Altimmune To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provide Business Update On November 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a biopharmaceutical company advancing pemvidutide, an investigational balanced 1:1 glucagon/GLP-1 receptor agonist, in serious liver diseases, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on November 12 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune's Investor Relations website.

Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call for up to three months.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a biopharmaceutical company developing pemvidutide for patients with serious liver diseases. Pemvidutide, a unique dual-action investigational therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio, is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), recently showed robust results in the RECLAIM Phase 2 trial in alcohol use disorder (AUD) and is being studied in alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:

Luis Sanay, CFA

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Media Contact:

Marisa Sharkey

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