Scribe Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scribe Therapeutics Inc. (“Scribe Therapeutics” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: SCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering purpose-built in vivo CRISPR technologies designed to extend healthy lifespan through disease prevention and durable therapeutic intervention, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Boston, MA

Nov. 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET

Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

Stifel Healthcare Conference

New York, NY

Nov. 11, 2026 at 3:20 PM ET

Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a presentation.

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors in person during London Life Sciences Week taking place Nov. 15-20, 2026.

About Scribe Therapeutics Inc.

Scribe Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering CRISPR-based technologies into purpose-built in vivo genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, starting with cardiometabolic disease. Leveraging its CRISPR by DesignTM approach and nature's blueprint for improved cardiovascular health, Scribe's initial programs focus on addressing the key drivers of ASCVD such as elevated LDL-C, lipoprotein(a), and triglycerides. The company's lead candidate, STX-1150, is a novel liver-targeted therapy designed to epigenetically silence the PCSK9 gene and reduce LDL-C levels without inducing permanent DNA changes. To broaden and accelerate the impact of its engineered CRISPR technologies for patients, Scribe has formed strategic collaborations with world-leading pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi and Eli Lilly. Co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and backed by leading life sciences investors, Scribe is advancing scalable, transformative, and preventative genetic medicines with the goal of improving outcomes and democratizing access to the protective effects of beneficial human genetics. To learn more, visit .

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations, Scribe Therapeutics

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Media Contact:

Thermal for Scribe Therapeutics

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