Verrica Pharmaceuticals To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provide A Corporate Update On November 12, 2026
Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing 1-833-354-6854 or 1-785-838-9343 and using the conference ID: VERRICA. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call to register.
A live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website, , or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Verrica's website for 90 days following the event.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica is a therapeutics company developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of dermatological diseases, including skin cancers. Verrica's product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only healthcare professional-administered treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma ASA to develop and commercialize VP-315 (ruxotemitide, formerly known as LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit .
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investors:
John J Kirby
Interim Chief Financial Officer
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Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
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