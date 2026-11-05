Innovative, Affordable Law Firm Arrives In Washington State

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law on Call is expanding its practice into Washington, becoming the first entirely nonlawyer-owned law firm to operate in three U.S. states. Since launching in 2021, the firm has removed the most frustrating aspects of hiring a lawyer: long wait times, large retainer fees, excessive billable hours. Recently approved to operate in Washington by the state Supreme Court, Law on Call also practices in Arizona and Utah.

Law on Call is a licensed law firm that gives clients unlimited access to attorney advice, with optional legal work added at discounted rates. As a law firm owned entirely by nonlawyers, it only operates in states that have opened their rules to new ownership models. Its expansion into Washington brings a proven, affordable alternative to traditional legal services for small businesses and people who have often gone without help.



“Law on Call's expansion mirrors my own move to the Pacific Northwest as a young attorney,” said Law on Call attorney Andrew Olmsted.“We were in the middle of a global financial crisis. People were getting laid off and losing homes, small business owners were getting taken advantage of. There was a need for legal services, but people couldn't afford them. Today, things aren't so different. Except now, we offer an alternative.”



As part of the Washington State Bar Association (WSBA) Entity Regulation Pilot Project, Law on Call is eager to bring its affordable and accessible legal services to the West Coast. The goal has always been simple: to get more people the legal help they need quickly, easily, and at a price they can afford.



“Sadly, it doesn't really feel like we've made a lot of progress [toward access to justice],” says WSBA Executive Director Terra Nevitt.“I see technology and different business models as things that we need to be curious about, because they might be the innovations we need to really make progress.”



The WSBA will collect data to evaluate the success of the Pilot Project and entities operating within the program. The pilot is scheduled to run for at least 10 years (tentatively until in 2036), and more permanent solutions may follow.



“The outdated U.S. legal system doesn't change before consumers demand it does,” added Olmsted.“Law on Call's approval in Washington is a market disruptor.”

About Law on Call

Law on Call is reinventing the traditional approach to legal services in the United States. The client-centered and nonlawyer-owned law firm focuses on keeping costs low while providing fast turnarounds, client satisfaction, and high quality of work.

Contact

Daren Harris

Law on Call WA Compliance Attorney

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