Apolosign Updates Digital Calendar And Portable TV With New Themes And Customization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apolosign has recently rolled out its latest software version,, for its Digital Calendar and Portable TV, introducing customizable theme colors, limited-edition holiday themes, and Privacy Cover options. The update gives families more ways to personalize their shared screens based on personal preferences, home decor, and seasonal occasions. Apolosign also continues to offer core calendar features without additional monthly or annual subscription fees.









EXECUTIVE QUOTE

“We believe technology is most useful when it fits naturally into everyday family life,” said Fyhack He, CEO of Apolosign.“This update lets users tailor the look of their screens to their personal preferences, the season, and the space they live in. Continuing to provide core calendar features without subscription fees reflects our commitment to making practical technology more accessible to more families.”

More Personalization for the Family Shared Screen

A family shared screen is more than a place to check schedules and coordinate household activities. It is also becoming part of the home environment. The latest software update introduces additional personalization options, focusing on the visual experience and everyday use of these shared displays.

Customizable theme colors allow users to adjust their digital calendar interface to match their personal preferences and home decor. Whether users prefer a minimalist look or want their screen colors to complement their interior design, they can choose a theme that better suits their style and living space.









Beyond standard color options, Apolosign also introduces limited-edition seasonal themes featuring holiday-inspired designs, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Families can switch between themes as seasons and holidays change, bringing a festive touch to the screen they use to manage everyday schedules. These seasonal designs add variety and a more engaging visual experience to daily family planning.

The update also includes Privacy Cover options, providing additional choices for screen presentation and allowing users to personalize their display experience for different household settings.

Apolosign Digital Calendar: A Dual-Mode Smart Display for Family Scheduling

The Apolosign Digital Calendar is a touchscreen smart display designed for everyday household management. Its dual-mode system combines Calendar Mode, dedicated to family planning, with Android Mode, which offers access to apps and further customization.

In Calendar Mode, family members can view synced schedules, to-dos, and daily tasks in one place, making it easier to coordinate household activities. Habit tracking, points, and reward features help parents encourage children to develop consistent routines by connecting everyday responsibilities with positive reinforcement.









Beyond scheduling and task management, the device also supports meal planning, recipe management, and family photo displays. By bringing these functions together, the digital calendar helps families organize schedules, coordinate chores, and plan daily activities without having to switch between multiple devices and apps.

When users switch to Android Mode, they can access compatible third-party apps and widgets through Google Play and customize the screen layout and information display according to their needs. With Google Photos, voice control, and compatible smart home apps, the Digital Calendar can also serve as a personalized family information hub and a display for smart home interactions.

Available in 15.6-inch, 21.5-inch, 27-inch, and 27-inch 4K models, the Apolosign Digital Calendar offers options for different household spaces and viewing preferences. Select models come in multiple finishes and support tabletop or wall-mounted installation, making them suitable for use as a digital calendar for wall

Apolosign Portable TV: Bringing Mobile Entertainment and Family Scheduling Together

Unlike the scheduling-focused Digital Calendar, the Apolosign Portable TV centers on mobile entertainment, combining a smart display, Android app access, and calendar functionality in one device. It gives families more flexibility in how and where they use a large screen throughout the home.









Powered by Android, the Portable TV supports compatible third-party apps through Google Play, providing access to video, music, and other online entertainment. It also includes Apolosign calendar functionality, allowing family members to check household schedules and daily plans on the same screen they use for entertainment.

By combining mobile entertainment, a large-screen display, and calendar functionality, the Apolosign Portable TV offers families a flexible alternative to conventional television setups.

The Apolosign Portable TV is available in 24-inch Full HD and 32-inch models. The 32-inch version comes in both 1080p and 4K resolutions, giving households options based on their preferred screen size and display quality.

Core Calendar Features Without Subscription Fees: A Clearer Long-Term Cost

When choosing a digital calendar, families often consider more than the initial hardware price. Whether a product requires ongoing monthly or annual subscription payments is also an important factor in its long-term cost of ownership.

Some digital calendar products use subscription-based models, adding recurring membership costs after the initial device purchase. Apolosign takes a different approach by making its core calendar features available without additional subscription fees.

With an Apolosign digital calendar without subscription

This approach makes long-term ownership costs easier to understand and reflects Apolosign's commitment to making practical smart technology more accessible to everyday households.

Software Update and Product Information

The latest software version, 2.0.2.17, has been rolled out to eligible Apolosign Digital Calendar and Portable TV models. The update introduces customizable theme colors, limited-edition seasonal themes, and Privacy Cover options. Feature availability may vary depending on the device model.

For more information about Apolosign Digital Calendar and Portable TV models, product sizes, features, and software updates, visit the official website:

About Apolosign

Founded in 2008, Apolosign develops smart display products designed to improve everyday family life through practical and accessible technology. Its product portfolio includes Digital Calendars, Portable TVs, and digital photo frames, combining family scheduling, entertainment, and smart display experiences. Apolosign products have reached more than one million households.

Apolosign remains committed to making practical smart technology more accessible, helping more families enjoy the convenience of connected devices at an affordable cost.

Contact Person:Rachel Wilson

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With a built-in battery and adjustable screen, users can move the Portable TV between the living room, kitchen, bedroom, and other spaces according to their needs. For households looking for a