Kaltura Announces General Availability Of Dynamic UI, Turning AI Conversations Into Rich, Personalized, Interactive Digital Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kaltura brings Generative UI to market, enhancing its Conversational Agents with rich, dynamically generated multimedia and interactive experiences tailored in real time to each individual's needs and goals

New York, New York, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced the general availability of Dynamic UI for its Conversational Agents, bringing to market advanced capabilities that transform AI conversations into rich, personalized, interactive digital experiences. Building on Kaltura's existing conversational Agents offering, Dynamic UI enables organizations to deliver experiences in which lifelike avatars, enterprise video and multimedia, and dynamically generated visual interfaces work seamlessly together, adapting in real time to the context, needs, and goals of customers, employees, learners, and audiences.

Rather than requiring people to navigate predefined websites, applications, content libraries, and digital journeys, Kaltura's Conversational Agents can dynamically select, generate, and assemble rich visual and interactive elements - including videos, presentations, animations, interactive galleries, and quizzes - within the flow of a conversation. As users interact naturally with an AI avatar, the visual experience evolves alongside the dialogue, continuously adapting to their questions, interests, progress, and objectives. The result is a seamless experience in which conversation, rich multimedia content, and interactivity work together to help each individual accomplish their goals.

From Predefined Digital Journeys to Dynamically Generated Experiences

Traditionally, digital experiences have been designed in advance, requiring users to navigate essentially the same interfaces, menus, and content journeys regardless of their individual needs. Kaltura's Dynamic UI enables a fundamentally different approach: instead of requiring individuals to find their way through a predefined experience, the experience itself takes shape dynamically around them.

For example, an employee learning a new skill could converse with a Conversational Agent that presents a personalized visual explanation, plays a relevant video demonstration, and generates an interactive quiz based on their understanding and progress. A prospective customer exploring a complex product could receive a tailored presentation combining video demonstrations, product comparisons, and interactive visualizations that evolve as their questions become more specific. A TV viewer could interact with an AI-powered entertainment guide that presents personalized visual recommendations and relevant content previews. Visitors engaging with interactive kiosks or digital signage could similarly receive visual guidance tailored to their interests, questions, and immediate needs.

Across these scenarios, the Conversational Agent doesn't simply answer questions or recommend existing content. It dynamically orchestrates the experience, combining dialogue, visual content, and interactive elements to guide individuals toward their desired outcomes.

Combining Rich Multimedia, Enterprise Intelligence, and Goal-Oriented AI

Kaltura's approach to Dynamic UI builds on three core strengths that differentiate its Agentic Digital Experience Platform:

Multimedia-native experiences: Drawing on nearly two decades of innovation in enterprise video and media technology, Kaltura enables Conversational Agents to seamlessly incorporate video, audio, visual media, and interactive content into the user experience. Rather than being limited to text-based responses or basic interface components, agents can deliver visually rich, engaging experiences that combine the human-like interaction of AI avatars with the power of multimedia.



Enterprise-grounded intelligence: Kaltura's Conversational Agents leverage organizations' own content libraries, enterprise knowledge, rich metadata, and deep content intelligence to select, generate, and assemble relevant experiences. This grounding helps ensure that interactions are informed by trusted organizational information and aligned with enterprise-defined objectives and controls.



Goal-oriented personalization: Rather than treating each question as an isolated interaction, Kaltura's Conversational Agents can dynamically tailor the experience based on individual context, interests, progress, and goals. The agent determines not only what information to provide, but also how best to present it, continuously adapting the combination of conversation, multimedia, and interactivity to help users accomplish their objectives.

Together, these capabilities enable organizations to move beyond traditional chatbots and static digital interfaces toward intelligent, multimodal experiences that are dynamically created and personalized for every individual.

"For decades, digital experiences have been designed in advance, with everyone expected to navigate essentially the same websites, applications, and content journeys," said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of Kaltura. "AI changes that fundamentally. With Dynamic UI now commercially available, we're taking another significant step toward a future in which the experience itself is generated and continuously adapted around each individual. By bringing together Conversational Agents, rich video and multimedia, enterprise content intelligence, and generative interfaces, we're enabling organizations to deliver entirely new levels of personalization and engagement across how people learn, work, shop, and consume content."

Availability and Experience

Kaltura's Dynamic UI capabilities are now generally available as part of its Conversational Agents offering, enabling organizations to deploy rich, personalized, interactive digital experiences across a broad range of enterprise and consumer-facing use cases.

Watch a demonstration and experience Dynamic UI firsthand here.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide.

CONTACT: Mira Marcus Kaltura, PR......