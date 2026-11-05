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Ovid Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-11-05 08:03:26

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering better, gentler medicines for brain disorders with significant unmet need, today announced that the Company's management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference – Tuesday, November 10 at 8:30 am ET
  • Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference – Wednesday, November 11 at 3:20 pm ET
  • UBS European Healthcare Conference – Monday, November 16 at 2:40 pm GMT

Webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company's website following the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering better, gentler medicines for the brain. The Company discovers and develops differentiated, small molecule medicines for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders with great unmet need. Ovid is developing: OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant FOS and DEEs, including TSC and IS; and OV4071 and others within a library of compounds that directly activate the KCC2 transporter, for multiple CNS disorders. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit .

Contact

Investor Relations & Media
...
202.361.0445


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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